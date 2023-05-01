What is Equilibrium Level and how to raise it in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail doesn't have traditional difficulty settings, but you can make the game more challenging and rewarding through the Equilibrium system. This system is similar to the World Level system in Diablo, and players can increase the difficulty of enemies by switching to a higher Equilibrium Level. This will result in better loot drops and rewards, making it a great option for those who want a more challenging experience.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



Watch Now:

What motivates the leader of the Robot Settlement to aid a little girl with her hairstyle? And why does she walk barefoot everywhere? What mysteries surround the… Honkai: Star Rail, Keeping up with Star Rail - Clara: Beware of AutomatonsWatch Now: youtube.com/watch?v=DQhH3X… What motivates the leader of the Robot Settlement to aid a little girl with her hairstyle? And why does she walk barefoot everywhere? What mysteries surround the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Honkai: Star Rail, Keeping up with Star Rail - Clara: Beware of AutomatonsWatch Now: youtube.com/watch?v=DQhH3X…What motivates the leader of the Robot Settlement to aid a little girl with her hairstyle? And why does she walk barefoot everywhere? What mysteries surround the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Increasing the game’s difficulty will allow you to get your hands on a good deal of amazing loot and gear that will eventually prepare your characters for the next stage of the game. Having your characters scale effectively is incredibly important when it comes to the late-game grind, and this will also ensure that you have an easier time with some of the end-game content.

Hence, today’s Honkai Star Rail guide will go over how you can increase your Equilibrium Level and help your characters get more powerful as the narrative progresses.

Increasing Equilibrium Level in Honkai Star Rail

As you increase your Equilibrium level in Honkai Star Rail, not only will the enemy difficulty spike, but you will also be able to get your hands on better loot.

However, to increase the level in the game, you need to complete a certain Trial of the Equilibrium quest every time you reach a particular Trailblaze Level. The Trailblaze Level indicates your in-game progression, and upon reaching a particular threshold, you will be eligible to complete a Trial of the Equilibrium in order to unlock the next Equilibrium Level.

Here is a list of all the Equilibrium Levels and the Trailblaze Levels at which their missions unlock:

Equilibrium Level 1: Trailblaze Level 20

Equilibrium Level 2: Trailblaze Level 30

Equilibrium Level 3: Trailblaze Level 40

Equilibrium Level 4: Trailblaze Level 50

Equilibrium Level 5: Trailblaze Level 60

Equilibrium Level 6: Trailblaze Level 65

Equilibrium Level 7: Trailblaze Level 70

Once you reach these Trailblaze Level thresholds, you need to complete the respective Trials to unlock the next level of world difficulty.

Increasing Trailblaze Levels in Honkai Star Rail

To check your Equilibrium and Trailblaze Levels, all you need to do is press Esc on your PC or the menu button on your smartphone. Beside the Avatar profile icon, you will find your Honkai Star Rail levels demarcated.

Increasing Trailblaze Levels in the title, especially during the late game, gets exceedingly difficult and requires a significant amount of grinding. However, one of the best ways to farm XP in Honkai Star Rail is to complete the Calyx Combat Challenges and the Daily missions.

Poll : 0 votes