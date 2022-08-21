How to perform HSW Time Trials in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Awesome drivers can make good money with HSW Time Trials in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. In that regard, Hao's Special Works is an exclusive feature for next-gen consoles.

Every week or so, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players can try out the latest HSW Time Trials. This week focuses on finding a route through Ron Alternates Wind Farm. Only the most skilled players can pass this driving test.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners should know how to get started. This article will serve as a brief guide to the HSW Time Trials. Keep in mind that players will have to meet a few requirements beyond console exclusivity.

How to start HSW Time Trials in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Complete the introduction mission

Some players might have already done this before the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update. However, for those who haven't, they should pay a visit to Downtown Vinewood. They will need to look for Hao's garage and test drive his Grotti Turismo Classic.

Since the vehicle already has HSW upgrades, players will notice a huge difference in top speed. It's a very good starting point for HSW Time Trials. Players need to circle around the Los Santos area and finish the checkpoint race in under eight minutes and 20 seconds.

Afterwards, they will be given full access to HSW Time Trials in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. They just need to look for them via the map icons. When players arrive at the location, they need to drive their car into the corona. The good news is that players can restart their races anytime they want.

Players can only participate with HSW vehicles

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises offers a grand total of eight HSW Time Trials. They span across the entire map, ranging from Los Santos highways to Blaine Country mountain trails. Suffice to say, Rockstar offers a lot of variety with these races.

With that said, players should only enter these races using a vehicle with HSW upgrades. The short time limit makes it impossible to compete with regular cars. That's why players need to spend money on the upgrades.

Here are a few examples of vehicles with HSW upgrades in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, including their overall price tags:

Arbiter GT - $1,580,000 base price, $375,000 for HSW upgrades

Astron Custom - $1,720,000 base price, $395,000 for HSW upgrades

Banshee - $105,000 base price, $1,840,000 for HSW upgrades

Cyclone II - $2,250,000 base price, $475,000 for HSW upgrades

Hakuchou Drag - $976,000 base price, $1,450,000 for HSW upgrades

S95 - $1,995,000 base price, $525,000 for HSW upgrades

Sentinel XS - $60,000 base price, $1,305,300 for HSW upgrades

Turismo Classic - $705,000 base price, $897,000 for HSW upgrades

Weaponized Ignus - $3,245,000 base price, $500,000 for HSW upgrades

Of course, this is a very costly investment in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players will likely spend a few million dollars on a single vehicle. This also doesn't count any custom paint jobs or popular modifications.

Either way, car enthusiasts will have a competitive field day with HSW Time Trials. These high-speed races will have drivers on the edge of their seat in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

