Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng build guide: Best relics and Light Cones

Due to his extended screen time and involvement in the story, Dan Heng is one of the most popular characters in Honkai Star Rail. He is also one of the first characters to become playable, making him a F2P option alongside a strong Path. Due to this, most players choose to build him for boss DPS in the earlier parts of the game.

However, players should also note that Dan Heng can perform relatively well in the endgame, as multiple relic sets and Light Cones can help everyone prepare him for the most challenging battles. The following article will list the best gear sets for Dan Heng and how to build him in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to build Dan Heng for proper boss damage in Honkai Star Rail

1) Abilities

Dan Heng wields the Wind element, with abilities focused on single targets based on The Hunt path. His primary attack deals Wind damage to enemies equal to 50% of ATK to a single enemy at level 1. Additionally, his skill increases the damage of the same attack pattern, equivalent to 130% of Dan Heng's ATK at level 1.

Dan Heng's ultimate ability (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Lastly, his burst skill damages enemies simultaneously, equal to 240% of Dan Heng's ATK. However, the increase in damage multipliers is higher than other abilities, which increases by 120% if the enemy is slowed. Hence, Dan Heng's abilities and passive excels in dealing damage to bosses and elites.

2) Recommended Light Cones

Dan Heng can be used alongside any Light Cones tied to The Hunt path. However, the preferred 5-star ones include "In the Light" and "Sleep Like the Dead". The former increases the wearer's crit rate and damage based on SPD, while the latter increases crit damage and crit rate by one turn.

Dan Heng character screen (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Regarding 4-star Light Cones, the primary option for everyone should be "Only Silence Remains", which can be identified easily by Dan Heng's portrait. It increases the wearer's crit rate if two or more enemies are on the field, increasing Dan Heng's ATK.

All of the aforementioned Light Cones can be obtained via the Gacha banners.

3) Relics

The recommended 4-set Relic for Dan Heng is the Eagle of Twilight Line, which increases the wearer's Wind Damage, and makes them act faster by 25% after they cast an ultimate skill. For Dan Heng, with all the Eidolons, the Musketeer of Wild Wheat set is viable, increasing his ATK by 12% and increasing SPD.

Musketeer's Wild Wheat artifact 4-piece set (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Regarding the planar ornaments, the Inert Salsatto 2-pc set can increase Dan Heng's crit rate by 8%, with ultimate damage rising by 15% once the wearer's current crit rate reaches 50%.

Poll : 0 votes