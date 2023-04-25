Honkai: Star Rail Wind characters list

Mihoyo is set to release a sequel to Honkai Impact 3, known as Honkai: Star Rail, which will feature characters based on different elements, including Wind. Upon release, the game will have 25 different playable characters who have been set up with either Fire, Ice, Lightning, Wind, Physical, Quantum, or Imaginary. The events of Honkai: Star Rail will be a complete follow-up to the prequel, but players won't miss out on anything if they skip to the latest title.

This article will list every Wind character playable in Honkai: Star Rail, along with their powers.

Every Wind character in Honkai: Star Rail

Blade

Blade is a middle-aged swordsman in Honkai: Star Rail who ascends as a member of the Stellaron Hunters with the ability to heal himself. He wears a bandage on his hand, thigh, and arm, depicting him as a powerful warrior.

Shard Sword (Base Attack)

Shard Sword deals 50% of Blade's ATK as Wind DMG to a target enemy.

Hellscape (Skill)

Hellscape consumes 30% of Blade’s max HP to immediately Advance forward by 100%. In addition, DMG increases by 12%, and Basic ATK "Shard Sword" is enhanced to "Forest of Swords." When HP is insufficient, the health bar will be reduced to 1 HP. This skill cannot regenerate energy.

Death Sentence (Ultimate)

Death Sentence deals 28.8% of Blade’s ATK plus 72% of its max HP as Wing DMG to an enemy and adjacent targets. Along with 14.4% of Blade’s ATK plus 36% of max HP as Wind DMG to adjacent targets. Furthermore, this sets Blade’s current HP to 50% of this max HP.

Flowing Blade (Talent)

Every time Blade takes DMG, he gains 1 Charge stack for up to 3 turns, stacking up to a total of 5 times. When the maximum Charge stacks are reached, all charges can be consumed to unleash a follow-up attack on all enemies, dealing 21% of Blade’s ATK plus 54% of the HP loss while stacking Charges as Wind DMG. Later, restoring his HP by 30% of max HP.

Karma Wind (Technique)

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, it consumes 20% of Blade’s max HP to deal 40% of his Max HP as Wind DMG to all enemies.

Bronya

Bronya in Honkai: Star Rail is a young and brave commander of the Silvermore Guard and the heir to the Supreme Guardian of Belobog. She can boost the capabilities of her allies by making them even more powerful.

Windrider Bullet (Base Attack)

Deals Wind DMG equal to 50%–130% of Bronya's ATK to a single enemy.

Combat Redeployment (Skill)

Dispels a debuff from a single ally, then Advances Forward their actions by 100%, increasing their DMG by 36% for 1 turn.

The Belobog March (Ultimate)

Buffs the ATK of all allies by 36%–72% and increases their CRIT DMG equal 12%–18% of Bronya's critical DMG plus 12%–24% for 2 turns.

Leading the Way (Talent)

After using her Basic ATK, Bronya's next action will be Advanced Forward by 15%–37.5%.

Banner of Command (Technique)

After using Bronya's Technique, in the next battle, all allies' ATK increases by 15% for 2 turns.

Dan Heng

A young man with a spear who observes every change carefully and calmly. He records everything that he encounters and acts as a train's guard for his Trailblaze journey in Honkai: Star Rail.

Knight Spear Technique: North Wind (Base Attack)

Deals Wind DMG equal to 50%–130% of Dan Heng's ATK to a single enemy.

Knight Spear Technique: Torrent (Skill)

Deals Wind DMG equal to 130%–325% of his ATK to a single enemy. On a critical hit, there is a 100% base chance to reduce the target's SPD by 15% for 2 turns.

Ethereal Dream (Ultimate)

Deals Wind DMG equal to 240%–480% of Dan Heng's ATK to a single enemy. If the enemy is Slowed, his Ultimate's DMG multiplier increases by 144%.

Superiority of Reach (Talent)

When Dan Heng is the target of an ally's Ability, his next attack's Wind RES PEN increases by 18%–45%. This effect can be triggered again after Dan Heng has taken action twice.

Splitting Spearhead (Technique)

After using Technique, Dan Heng's ATK increases by 40% for 3 turns in the next battle.

Sampo

Sampo in Honkai: Star Rail has unique knowledge and knows to make a profit from everything, even his customers. He is extremely helpful at first and may sell information for the right price.

Dazzling Blades (Base Attack)

Deal 50% of Sampo's attack as Wind DMG to a target enemy.

Ricochet Love (Skill)

Throws a dagger that deals Wind DMG equal to 28% of Sampo's attack to the target enemy. The dagger then bounces randomly between enemies, which stacks four times, each time dealing damage equal to 28% of his attack.

Surprise Present (Ultimate)

Deals Wind DMG equal to 96% of Sampo's attack to every enemy. 100% base chance to increase the target's DoT by 20% for 2 turns.

Windtorn Dagger (Talent)

Sampo's attacks have a 65% chance to cause Wind Shear for 3 turns. Enemies inflicted with the ability take 20% of damage as Wind at the start of every turn. Wind Shear stacks five times.

Shining Bright (Technique)

Throw a flash bomb at the enemy, causing blind for ten seconds. Blinded enemies will be unable to see allies. When attacking a blind enemy, there is a 100% fixed chance to delay enemy actions by 25%.

This concludes with a list of every Wind character and their abilities in Honkai: Star Rail. The game will be released on April 26, 2023, and players can opt to play the characters of their liking based on their preferred playstyle.

