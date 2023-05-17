Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces

Jing Yuan is the newest addition to Honkai Star Rail's diverse roster. He is currently serving as a Commander and General of the Cloud Knights based on the XIanzhou Loufu. With the invasion of the Stellaron Hunters and other foreign forces in his land, players can expect to see a lot of the character in future updates.

However, the playable version of Jing Yuan has been made accessible to everyone, and players can utilize him in all forms of game modes. Jing Yuan is associated with the Erudition Path, excelling in dealing massive numbers of damage to enemies in AOE. He also wields the Lightning damage, making him usable in specific scenarios, if not all.

This article lists the best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces to prioritize while building Jing Yuan for Honkai Star Rail's endgame.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to build Jing Yuan for optimal AOE DPS dealer in Honkai Star Rail endgame

1) Skills and Traces

While HoYoverse did give players a complete overview of Jing Yuan's abilities, it is wise to go over them in detail before choosing the correct gear pieces. As mentioned earlier, Jing Yuan deals in AOE DPS, as he is associated with the Erudition Path. Hence, most of his skills scale off his total ATK.

Jing Yuan's skills (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Similar to any character in Honkai Star Rail, Jing Yuan's normal attack performs in a similar way; his damage can be scaled based on the ATK stat. However, each ability, be it his normal attack, skill, or ultimate, is tied to his passive talent, which summons a huge Lightning avatar to deal follow-up damage.

To summarize, Jing Yuan's passive talent has everything to do with his follow-up attacks. The "Lightning Lord," as Jing Yuan likes to call it, can be summoned multiple times into battle, dealing damage to enemies in an area. Additionally, with the increase of hits per action, Lightning Lord's SPD will increase as well.

Lightning Lord performing a follow-up attack (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

As for Lightning Lord's hits, Jing Yuan's skill "Rifting Zenith" increases the number of hits from the follow-up attack by two. Lastly, his ultimate ability can deal Lightning damage to enemies and increase Lightning Lord's hits by an extra three for the next turn. Hence, stacking skill, ultimate, and technique, the Lightning Lord can deal multiple hits per action simultaneously.

Jing Yuan performing his technique (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Jing Yuan's Traces include Crit Rate and ATK, which needs to be prioritized by players in the initial stages of building him.

2) Light Cones

Before Dawn Light Cone for Jing Yuan (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The best Light Cone for Jing Yuan will be featured alongside his banner, called "Before Dawn." It can increase the wearer's crit, skill, and ultimate damage while granting a unique buff. This buff will be consumed upon casting a skill or ultimate, further increasing the follow-up attack damage of the wearer.

The Birth of the Self 4-star Light Cone (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The Night on the Milky Way 5-star Light Cone is a great F2P option as well, increasing the wearer's attack based on the number of enemies present on the field.

Lastly, the Birth of the Self is a viable 4-star option, which increases follow-up attacks of the wearer based on the enemy's HP. Additional damage can be stacked if enemies have 50% or lower health.

3) Relics

The "Band of the Sizzling Thunder" 4-set Relic is the best option for Jing Yuan currently. Its Cavern can be located within the Cloudford tileset of Xianzhou Loufu.

Cavern for Band of the Sizzling Thunder Relic set (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For Planar Ornaments, the Space Sealing Station will be the best choice during the early stages, as it is farmable from Simulated Universe's World 3. However, as players reach the endgame, the Celestial Differentiator will be a great option, as it can drop from Simulated Universe World 5.

The former set piece can grant the wearer with ATK stat, while the latter can grant both crit rate and damage.

