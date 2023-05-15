Best team composition for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 3

Honkai Star Rail's Simulated Universe (SU) is one of the end-game content that tests players' team building and strategic skills. World 3 has a much higher difficulty ceiling than previous levels, with enemies having higher levels and damage. Players will also encounter powerful elite enemies before reaching the boss. Therefore, they will have to carefully choose a team that will have a good balance between survivability and damage.

In this guide, Star Rail players will learn about some of the best team compositions they can use to defeat Gepard in Simulated Universe World 3.

Honkai Star Rail: Best 3 teams to choose for Simulated Universe World 3

Simulated Universe World 3 POV (Image via HoYoverse)

World 3 of the Simulated Universe has enemies between levels 40 to 50. Hence, Star Rail players should ensure their characters are at least capped at level 45 or above. The final boss of World 3 will be Gepard, who can summon Silvermane Lieutenants and create shields for them. Therefore, players need to use the correct team composition and path of resonance to achieve an easy victory.

Here are the three best teams players can use to complete World 3 in Honkai Star Rail.

1) Premium Team

Team with 5-stars (Image via HoYoverse)

As the name suggests, the team will include five-star characters that can be obtained from the beginner or permanent banner. This premium team will include:

Clara

Bailu

Serval

March 7th

Clara and March 7th have great synergy when it comes to taking aggro, tanking, and follow-up attacks. In the meantime, Bailu and Serval can easily break Gepard's toughness for the DPS characters to deal direct damage to his health. In addition, Clara's ultimate will provide great passive damage to all the enemies without consuming additional skill points.

2) Best F2P Team

Team with F2P units (Image via HoYoverse)

Star Rail players can also use F2P teams that will include starter characters which are handed out for free. The best F2P team will include:

Serval

Dan Heng

Natasha

March 7th

Serval and Dan Heng are the main damage dealers in this team. While Serval will deplete his toughness alongside dealing damage, Dan Heng will deal damage directly to Gepards health and will also apply SPD debuff occasionally. Meanwhile, Natasha will make sure to keep everyone alive, and March 7th can apply a shield on herself or others to manage aggro as well as deal additional damage with her follow-up attacks.

3) 4-star only Team

Team with gacha 4-stars (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can also use other 4-star characters they have obtained from the gacha banners to complete Word 3 in Honkai Star Rail. The best 4-star team will include:

Serval

Sushang

Tingyun

Natasha

This team consists of two Physical and Lightning characters and will be highly effective against breaking Gepard's toughness. While Serval can deal AoE Lightning damage, Sushang can deal multiple instances of Physical damage to single targets. Meanwhile, Natasha will focus on healing, and Tingyun will focus on buffing DPS characters.

