5 best Simulated Universe Blessings in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is quickly gaining popularity thanks to its wide variety of characters and multiple fun game modes. One of its most popular game modes is the Simulated Universe, which provides you with bountiful rewards and important powerups to bolster your team's strength. It also gives materials to pull for more characters.

This makes for a fun challenge to test your wits and the strength of your team against tough opponents.

Honkai: Star Rail's Blessings system a key part of Simulated Universe

Blessings are powerful effects present in the Simulated Universe, which are granted when players choose a particular path. They come in varying degrees; some blessings grant increased damage, while others focus on durability, healing, and crowd control. This article will list five of the best Simulated Universe blessings in Honkai: Star Rail

1) Champion's Dinner: Cat's Cradle - Elation

Champion's Dinner: Cat's Cradle is a blessing that can be obtained when you choose the Elation path in the Simulated Universe of Honkai: Star Rail

This is probably the best blessing you can choose in the Elation path. It considers your character's ultimate as a follow-up attack and provides a 15% damage bonus to follow-up attacks which can be stacked with other blessings. Its enhanced effect increases the damage bonus to 55%.

A versatile blessing and a hard-hitter, it can be used by any character with a damaging ultimate and be put to good use. Make sure to pick up this blessing if you choose the Elation Path for some big numbers on your screen when completing the worlds in the Simulated Universe.

2) Perfect Experience: Reticence - Remembrance

Perfect Experience: Reticence is a fantastic blessing to choose if you love ice or making enemies unable to move. This blessing in Honkai: Star Rail is available through the Remembrance path.

The blessing gives you a 120% chance to freeze an enemy after being attacked six times. Its enhanced effect reduces the number of attacks needed to freeze an enemy by one and also increases the chance to 150%.

It is especially powerful if you can co-ordinate and stack it with other forms of crowd control, allowing you to damage enemies for free over multiple rounds in the Simulated Universe of Honkai: Star Rail.

3) Imperial Reign - The Hunt

The Hunt is a path in the Simulated Universe focused on increasing your action speed, critical damage, and critical rate. It is very effective at increasing the overall damage output of your team. One of the best blessings you can choose in the Hunt is the Imperial Reign.

Imperial Reign takes effect at the start of each round and gives the character a stack of critical boost. Critical boosts increase your critical rate by 6% and critical damage by 12%. These buffs can also be transferred to other characters in your party to make sure they do not get reset after taking damage.

Its enhanced effect increases the stack limit to 12. With proper cycling, this blessing can dish out enormous amounts of damage and allow you to shred through the enemies in the Simulated Universe of Honkai: Star Rail with ease.

4) Divine Construct: Resonance Transfer - Preservation

The Preservation path in Honkai: Star Rail enables your team to be tanky and soak up quite a lot of damage thanks to shields and increased defensive stats. Divine Construct: Resonance Transfer is an excellent three-star blessing for players who own Gepard and March 7th. March 7th, being a free character, enables every player to have a good character in the Preservation path.

After launching an attack, Resonance Transfer allows characters to dish out to enemies Quake damage equal to 100% of the current shield they possess. This allows you to put out a lot of extra damage while also being very durable, making it extremely reliable and powerful.

If you own Gepard, make sure to take this Blessing to maximize your strengths in the Simulated Universe to complete worlds easily.

5) Divine Construct: Macrosegregation - Preservation

The amount of reliable and powerful blessings in the Preservation path in Honkai: Star Rail makes it one of the safest paths to select in the Simulated Universe. Divine Construct: Macrosegregation is another example of an excellent blessing.

Macrosegregation gives characters a shield that can absorb damage equal to 1% of their maximum health at the start of a battle. When a different shield is received, the strength of Macrosegregation's shield is increased. This effect will be removed every two turns. Its enhanced effect lets characters absorb damage equal to 10% of their maximum health instead, and different shields increase Macrosegregation's shield strength by up to 130%.

This shield can make your characters into absolute tanks and allow you to soak up a ton of damage. It is a surefire way to power your way through the initial worlds in the Simulated Universe of Honkai: Star Rail.

