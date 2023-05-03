Best Gepard builds in Honkai Star Rail: Relics, Light Cones, and more

The Captain of the Silvermane Guards, Gepard, is a primary example of how powerful tanks can be in Honkai Star Rail. Part of the Landau family, Gepard is also the little brother of another popular playable character named Serval. However, unlike his big sister, he excels in keeping his allies shielded at all times.

Gepard is a 5-star character obtainable only via Gacha, and he wields the Ice element alongside the Preservation Path. Most of the characters in this class fall under similar roles, where they can either taunt enemies or protect their allies from incoming damage.

This article lists the best builds for Gepard in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to build Gepard for tanking incoming damage in Honkai Star Rail

1) Skills

It should be noted that Gepard's application of shields to his allies relies heavily on his total Defense. This guide lists items applicable for shield builds, but players can choose to build him for Ice DPS as well.

Gepard skill (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Gepard's technique can apply shields to all allies before starting a battle, absorbing damage equal to 24% of his Defense. Hence, aside from his ultimate and technique, Gepard's normal attack and skill scales off his total attack damage.

2) Light Cones

For Light Cones, the BiS (best in the slot) is the "Moment of Victory," which increases the wearer's defense and effect hit rate by 24%. It increases the chances of enemies attacking the wearer and enhances the defense by an extra 24% after getting hit. All of the aforementioned stats are for level 1.

The F2P 5-star option is the Texture of Memories, available within Herta's Shop in exchange for eight Herta's Bond. It applies a shield to the wearer if they get attacked and have no shield. However, this particular Light Cone stat scales off max HP, meaning players have to sacrifice a bit of defense on Gepard while using this item.

The texture of Memories (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For 4-star, the "Landau's Choice" is the BiS, as it increases the number of times an enemy will attack the wearer while reducing the damage taken.

This Light Cone can be identified by an image of Serval protecting her little brother Gepard back when they were kids.

Best 3-star Light Cone for Gepard (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Lastly, the "Day One of My New Life" should be a great 3-star option. It can increase Gepard's overall Defense by 32% at max rank, with an additional 32% once the wearer's current HP reaches less than 50%.

3) Relics and Planar ornaments

The best relic set for Gepard is called Knight of Purity Palace. It increases the wearer's DEF by 15% with two pieces, alongside 20% damage-absorbing capability with four pieces. Players can farm for these relics within the Path of the Holu Hymm Cavern, located in the Cloudford section of Xianzhou Loufu.

Relic domain for Kinght of Purity Palace (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For the Planar ornaments, the two-set Belobog of the Architects increases the wearer's DEF by 15%, with an additional 15% if their effect hit rate is 50%.

