Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe guide: How to unlock, tips and tricks, and more

The Simulated Universe is an endgame content in Honkai Star Rail. Completing it will require a fully-powered team of four different characters. Moreover, you’ll earn excellent rewards by playing it every week (after you reach a certain score), and you can unlock rewards even if your run ends prematurely. However, the further you go, the better your weekly scores and earned goodies get.

Hence, you will want to beat the final boss, which can be tricky. These are not your common foes in Honkai Star Rail, with some being incredibly challenging to overcome. This guide will get you up to speed with the Simulated Universe and what to expect.

Simulated Universe is fun and challenging to play in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail’s Simulated Universe pits you against waves of enemies combined with random events. Some foes can be hard to beat, while others are easier to overcome. Moreover, you will also have the chance to gain blessings that offer you bonus damage, protection, or buffs.

You go in with your squad of four, although the members can’t be changed at will. While you can switch from one character to another, you must reach certain respite points stages. But before that, let’s find out how you can unlock the game mode in the first place.

How do I unlock mode?

After proceeding to a certain stage along Honkai Star Rail’s main story, you will meet Herta. She’s a playable character who can be obtained outside the gacha. She will ask you to meet her at her office before introducing you to the “closed beta” of her Simulated World.

You will then unlock the first world and attempt to defeat all its bosses. A total of six different worlds are present, and their difficulties increase in ascending order. All six won’t be available initially, and you will need to clear certain conditions and a previous world to move on to the next. As the difficulty rises, so do the rewards offered by them.

Domains

Domains refer to stages within the Simulated World where events take place. There are five of them; understanding them could be a major difference between a win and a loss.

Combat: You take on a mob, and they are usually the weakest enemies you’ll encounter.

Elite: Consists of harder enemies but shouldn’t be much of a headache.

Boss: The toughest enemy you’ll encounter on your run.

Occurrence: This domain consists of random text-based situations. Based on what you choose and your luck, it could go in your favor or against you.

Respite: This is where you can heal, change your existing squad, and enhance your blessings.

Blessings

You can pick different blessings in Simulated Universe whenever you clear a wave of enemies. Blessings offer you extra buffs to enhance your characters or debuffs to weaken your enemies.

Like the characters in Honkai Star Rail, the blessings are associated with different paths. Their in-game effects are directly impacted by the path they’re associated with.

Rewards

Like every game mode in Honkai Star Rail, you play Simulated Universe for rewards. Ability points are on offer after each run. You can use them to buff up three areas – attack, defense, and health. The main rewards, however, are in the form of the universe points.

These accumulate to unlock certain milestones every week, which reset on Monday. You must reach a cumulative total of 3,500 points in Simulated Universe to unlock all available rewards. You will also receive plenty of in-game resources after each successful run. Playing in the harder worlds offers you better rewards, although the challenge will be harder.

