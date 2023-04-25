Honkai Star Rail blazes its way to both PC and mobile platforms on April 26, 2023, boasting a wide selection of in-game events. One of the several in-game permanent additions players can participate in is the Nameless Honor event. It is basically a battle pass system similar to the one found in Genshin Impact. It has been confirmed and players can expect it to be released very soon, bringing with it a host of rewards for all applicable players.

The Nameless Honor event begins at 03:59 server time in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



■ Event Duration

Official release – 2023/06/05 03:59 (server time)



During the event, Trailblazers can increase their Nameless Honor levels to obtain Star Rail Passes, Self-Modeling Resins, Tracks of Destiny, and other rewards.

Learn More:… Nameless Honor Details■ Event DurationOfficial release – 2023/06/05 03:59 (server time)During the event, Trailblazers can increase their Nameless Honor levels to obtain Star Rail Passes, Self-Modeling Resins, Tracks of Destiny, and other rewards.Learn More:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Nameless Honor Details■ Event DurationOfficial release – 2023/06/05 03:59 (server time)During the event, Trailblazers can increase their Nameless Honor levels to obtain Star Rail Passes, Self-Modeling Resins, Tracks of Destiny, and other rewards.Learn More:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/sZ3VbMrzqr

As confirmed via a tweet from the official Honkai Star Rail Twitter handle, the Nameless Honor event will begin on the launch day of April 26, 2023, at 03:59 server time. Players must be at a Trailblazer level of at least 13 to gain access and complete the Trailblaze Mission “Jarilo-VI” - “Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge” as a prerequisite.

Additional details regarding the event are listed below:

Each season of the battle pass lasts 45 days in total.

A total of 50 levels are present that can be completed via in-game events, weekly, period, and daily missions.

The Nameless Honor is split into two tiers - the Nameless Gift and Nameless Glory, which are the free-to-play and paid tiers respectively. Players can choose to upgrade to the Nameless Glory tier by purchasing an Honor Badge for $9.99.

Players can also choose to directly buy levels of the Nameless Honor against 150 Stellar Jades each.

Daily missions reset at 04:00 server time, while weekly missions reset on Mondays at 04:00 server time.

The event will end on June 5, 2023, at 02:59 server time, after which the battle pass cannot be purchased. However, players can still complete the missions to receive their rewards.

It is presumed a new battle pass will begin with the same structure when a new patch for Honkai Star Rail drops.

What rewards are offered in the Nameless Honor event?

Much like Genshin Impact, the main draw of the Nameless Honor battle pass in Honkai Star Rail is to obtain an exclusive Light Cone that can be used for various characters. The available Light Cones on launch include:

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights : Max HP increased by 16%. Using a basic attack or a skill will restore HP to all allies up to a maximum of 2% of their total HP.

: Max HP increased by 16%. Using a basic attack or a skill will restore HP to all allies up to a maximum of 2% of their total HP. We Will Meet Again : Using a basic attack or skill will deal an additional attack that is 48% of the wearer’s attack stat, on a random enemy that has been targeted before.

: Using a basic attack or skill will deal an additional attack that is 48% of the wearer’s attack stat, on a random enemy that has been targeted before. This is Me! : Increases defense by 16%. Additionally, it also increases the damage of the wearer during an ultimate by 60% of their defense stat. Effective for only once per enemy.

: Increases defense by 16%. Additionally, it also increases the damage of the wearer during an ultimate by 60% of their defense stat. Effective for only once per enemy. Return to Darkness : Increases critical rate by 12%. A successful critical hit has a 16% chance to remove a buff from the targeted enemy. Limited to once per attack.

: Increases critical rate by 12%. A successful critical hit has a 16% chance to remove a buff from the targeted enemy. Limited to once per attack. Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds : Applies a random buff at the start of a battle. No two buffs will be identical in subsequent turns, and the new buff will completely overwrite the previous one. Additionally, the buffs cannot be stacked.

: Applies a random buff at the start of a battle. No two buffs will be identical in subsequent turns, and the new buff will completely overwrite the previous one. Additionally, the buffs cannot be stacked. Nowhere to Run : Increases attack stat by 24% and restores 12% of the wearer’s maximum HP when they defeat an enemy.

: Increases attack stat by 24% and restores 12% of the wearer’s maximum HP when they defeat an enemy. Today Is Another Peaceful Day: Increases the damage stat of the wearer by 0.2% per point of Energy when they enter battle. The effect is capped to 160 Energy points.

Additional rewards include EXP materials, Credits to level up items and characters, and Star Rail Passes (Special and Standard). 680 Stellar Jade and a Grand Gift of the Pathstriders is unlocked after completing level 50 of the Nameless Glory battle pass tier.

For more guides and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda Gaming. Pre-installs for the game are live at the time of writing this article.

Poll : 0 votes