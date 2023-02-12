5 biggest similarities between Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact

HoYoverse's upcoming Honkai Star Rail game shares a ton of similarities with the studio's most popular offering: Genshin Impact. Players worldwide must have heard of the latter title, as it has been one of the most talked-about games on Twitter for a few years in a row. That said, fans have high expectations for HoYoverse's new project.

Some gameplay elements in Honkai Star Rail are notably different from those in Genshin Impact. For example, the former takes place in the Honkai universe and is turn-based; neither of these things applies to the latter. That said, this article won't focus on such differences but will highlight the two games' similarities.

Five prime examples of Honkai Star Rail being very similar to Genshin Impact

1) UI

Looks familiar, does it not? (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image is for Honkai Star Rail. Anybody who has played Genshin Impact should notice several similarities in this screenshot alone, such as:

The minimap is in the top-left corner.

The quest navigation icon is a yellowish diamond.

A blue exclamation mark appears above the NPC's head, suggesting they can offer a quest.

A bunch of menus is hidden under white icons at the top of the screen.

Characters in the party show up on the right side.

Combat UI information is placed at the bottom right corner.

The similarities between the two games are not just limited to the open-world aspect, either. Character screens and banners are other examples where the UI of both games greatly resemble one another.

2) Banners

Another striking resemblance (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail's banners work very similarly to how they function in Genshin Impact. Here are some examples:

Character Event Warp = Character Event Wishes

Stellar Warp = Wanderlust Invocation

Light Cone Event Warp = Epitome Invocation

Oneiric Shards = Genesis Crystals

Stellar Jades = Primogems

Star Rail Special Pass = Intertwined Fates

Star Rail Pass = Acquaint Fates

Undying Starlight = Masterless Starglitter

Warps = Wishes

It's worth noting that all banners on the right are from Genshin Impact. Both games also feature splash arts for their characters and weapons when you pull them. Anybody who has played either title should immediately know what the other game's banners look like.

3) Anime artstyle

The overall art direction is still pretty similar (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail is basically a more futuristic version of Genshin Impact. Otherwise, the art style between the two games is quite similar. That means gamers can expect the following:

Familiar body proportions for the characters (i.e., eyes, height, arm length)

Facial structures are largely the same between the two titles

Color schemes and basic designs still feel related

The main thing that will stand out for players is how different clothes in both titles can seem at times since Honkai Star Rail seems more modern than Genshin Impact in that department.

4) How you build characters

Relics are virtually identical to artifacts (Image via HoYoverse)

It's not just the UI that is similar between the two games. Much of Genshin Impact's features are practically in Honkai Star Rail. The examples provided below present the former title's content on the right:

Relics = Artifacts

Light Cone = Weapon

Traces = Talents

Eidolon Resonance = Constellations

Both games even use materials for Traces/Talents. The screenshot above even shows how Honkai Star Rail's Relics include various stats, as well as two-piece and four-piece set effects, in a similar vein to how artifacts work in the other game.

5) Trailblaze Power = Resin

This should be self-explanatory to Travelers (Image via HoYoverse)

The final similarity to highlight in this article is how Honkai Star Rail's Trailblaze Power is virtually identical to Genshin Impact's Original Resin. Both currencies regenerate over time and can be used to farm other items.

One can use Fuel or Stellar Jades to recharge Trailblaze Power like one would use Fragile Resin or Primogems to restock Original Resin.

