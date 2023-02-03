How to use a Genshin Impact wish simulator to test your luck with Hu Tao and Yelan banners

Genshin Impact wish simulators already have Hu Tao and Yelan banners for players interested in trying their luck. These two characters will officially be summonable in the game by February 7, 2023, but players can still experiment with their Event Wishes beforehand using Wishsimulator.app.

You can use other wish simulators instead if you'd like. However, there may be some differences from what you see here since this article only focuses on Wishsimulator.app.

People generally use these types of sites for the following reasons:

You can test your luck

It doesn't cost anything

Players can calculate how much money they need to spend to guarantee a certain number of pulls

Enable Unlimited Fates to use Genshin Impact wish simulator and test your luck with Hu Tao and Yelan banners

You would see this if you want to get Hu Tao (Image via Wishsimulator.app, HoYoverse)

If you go to Wishsimulator.app, you might see Beginners' Wish featuring Noelle. It's irrelevant to this topic, so click on one of the three tabs to its right instead.

Those three are for:

Hu Tao's Moment of Bloom

Yelan's Discerner of Enigmas

Epitome Invocation

Epitome Invocation is also known as the weapon banner. Use any of the Event Wishes you'd like.

How a wish simulator works

Make sure this option is selected (Image via Wishsimulator.app)

First and foremost, make sure you have Unlimited Fates enabled. To do so, follow these steps:

Click on the "?" icon on the top-left corner of the screen. Go to Options. Pick "Yes" for Unlimited Fates.

With that out of the way, you should have infinite summons for Genshin Impact 3.4's second Event Wishes.

An example of a random 10-pull (Image via Wishsimulator.app, HoYoverse)

All you need to do now is click on the "Wish x10" option to see a random 10-pull. The results from this screen should look familiar to Genshin Impact players. You'll get a random selection of characters and weapons like you would in the game.

This Genshin Impact Wish Simulator does follow the actual pity rates, meaning you're guaranteed to get a 5-star character by your 90th pull.

This is what the history screen looks like (Image via Wishsimulator.app, HoYoverse)

Once you're done pulling, you can click on the "History" button on the home page to see a screen similar to the above image. In this example, the writer got a Diluc on the 28th pull. If one were to have spent money to get a single 5-star character, this would have apparently cost them $79.20.

Obviously, players can get characters for free if they save up their Primogems and are smart about how they spend it. Other buttons of note include:

Inventory: This shows you what you have gotten thus far.

This shows you what you have gotten thus far. Shop: Largely filler, but it does include a donate option for players who want to support the app.

Largely filler, but it does include a donate option for players who want to support the app. Fullscreen: Turns the wish simulator into full screen.

Turns the wish simulator into full screen. X on the top right: Allows players to change their banners to some old past ones.

Nothing you get in a wish simulator transfers over to Genshin Impact. Nonetheless, some players enjoy these types of apps. Knowing how to use them is valuable for new gamers seeking to get into it.

