Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at a new endgame boss coming in a future update

A new Honkai Star Rail leak showcases an upcoming boss model that players might face sometime within the next few months. While bosses in HoYoverse's new turn-based title have impressed a lot of players, there are more to come with new updates, as the story related to Xianzhou Luofu hasn't yet concluded.

The recent leak comes from a new account that has been going wild among the community recently, called HSR_stuff. With a fair number of followers and speculated leaks being posted from the handle, the new boss model is speculated to be trustworthy as well.

Some of the only things that have been posted alongside a picture of the model are details on the boss' possible location and phases during combat.

Disclaimer: The following article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Supposed leaks on a Honkai Star Rail boss for the next updates

Honkai Star Rail will enter v1.1 next month, with the release date scheduled to be June 6, based on the banner runtimes. However, before everything falls into place, it seems that the community already has a taste of which characters to expect in the upcoming arcs.

Amidst this, an interesting reveal has gotten everyone excited as well, which comes in the form of what appears to be a new boss. As shown in the post below, it is showcased in three colors, including green, purple, and orange. This has led many to speculate whether it will wield three different elements, namely Wind, Electro, and Fire.

HSR_stuff @Inima__ #HonkaiStarRail HSR LEAKS!



Model of the new boss from the Luofu, is called HuanLong and apparently changes colors (Speculation: maybe elements).



The leak also states that the boss is called HuanLong and originates from the Xianzhou Luofu region. Multiple sources claim that the term Huanlong refers to a yellow dragon from Chinese Mythology. This isn't surprising after seeing how one of Honkai Star Rail's bosses, Abundant Ebon Deer, is based on "Fuzhu," referring to a deer.

Abundant Ebon Deer boss from Xianzhou Luofu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Additionally, players can expect this boss to appear in the endgame modes as well, such as the Forgotten Hall and Simulated Universe. The exact location and rewards regarding the HuanLong boss remain unknown.

