What are follow-up attacks in Honkai: Star Rail, and how can you perform them?

Honkai: Star Rail has many key combat mechanics that can give you an edge in some of the more challenging encounters in the game. A Trailblazer’s prowess in combat depends on how well they are able to deplete the enemy’s Toughness. There are many ways by which they can go about doing it in the title. Characters can do so using basic attacks, skills, or their ultimate.

However, there is another mechanic that helps players do the same thing, and it’s called a follow-up attack. This system ensures that characters in your party will automatically attack out of turn if certain conditions are met.

Today’s guide goes over some of the aspects of the follow-up attack and how you can exploit it consistently in Honkai: Star Rail.

What you need to know about performing follow-up attacks in Honkai: Star Rail

As mentioned earlier, certain conditions need to be met for characters in Honkai: Star Rail to perform a follow-up attack. For example, Herta will only be able to perform a follow-up on the enemy if their HP is below 50%.

Other than basic attacks, counters are also considered to be follow-up attacks in the game. Hence, March 7th does a follow-up counter every time she is attacked (when one of her allies gets a shield). Himeko, on the other hand, performs a follow-up counter if there are three or more enemies who are afflicted with Weakness Break.

Follow-up attacks in Honkai: Star Rail occur automatically, and their activation depends on some of the conditions being met in the midst of combat.

Obtaining follow-up attack blessings from Simulated Universe in Honkai: Star Rail

If you get your hands on the Champion’s Dinner: Cat’s Cradle blessing, you should know that one of its best uses is to stack it on Elation Blessings. This is because the additional buff will allow your character to turn Ultimate attacks into follow-up attacks. Not only will this increase the ability's damage by 15 to 55 percent (based on the upgrade), but it’s also one of the fastest ways to deplete enemy Toughness.

Here are some of the more effective Blessings of Elation that you might want to look into after getting your hands on the Champion’s Dinner:

Cat’s Cradle: Twenty-First Military Rule: After launching a follow-up attack, there’s a 65% (100%) chance to recover Skill Point.

Mostly Harmful: Increases Weakness Break efficiency of follow-up attacks by 35% (50%).

Suspiria: Increases follow-up attack DMG by 26% (39%).

Exemplary Conduct: Increases follow-up attack DMG by 9% (12%) for each Elation Blessing, max 6 (9) times.

Pale Fire: Increases Crit Rate of follow-up attack by 26% (39%).

Exploiting follow-up attacks is one of the best ways to deal with some of the harder encounters in Honkai: Star Rail. Hence, it’s important to make the most of the system as you progress into the later stages of the game.

