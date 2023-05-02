Credits are essential in-game resources you can accumulate as you progress through the game in Honkai Star Rail. From leveling up characters to Relic upgrades, Credits are a core part of growing more powerful in the game, so you would want to get your hands on as much as you wish.

There are multiple ways of obtaining more in-game currency in Honkai Star Rail. However, you can make farming more efficient by investing your time in some of the activities that are a great source of it.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some things you must do to earn more Credits in Honkai Star Rail.

Earning more credits fast in Honkai Star Rail

Here are some of the things that you can do to earn more credits faster in Honkai Star Rail:

1) Completing main quests and side mentions

The first method is a no-brainer, and one of the best ways to earn more credits in Honkai Star Rail will be to complete the various side missions along with the main questlines. Not only will defeating enemies provide you with credits, but completing the missions themselves will offer a good chunk of the currency.

2) Opening every treasure chest you find

There are a lot of treasure chests that you will be able to encounter as you keep exploring the world in the game. Opening them will not only provide you with a fair chunk of upgrade resources but credits as well.

The more valuable chests that contain additional loot will be the ones that Formidable Foes guard. Hence, try searching for those.

3) Complete events and activities

Events and activities are constantly rotating in Honkai Star Rail, and completing them will provide you with many rewards, including credits. However, these events are only live for a limited period and can change based on real-life timetables.

There might also be specific requirements that you will need to fulfill for the event, so do try and keep an eye out for that.

4) Fulfilling every daily training

Increasing your Trailblazer Rank in Honkai Star Rail will unlock Daily Training, providing you with a list of missions you must fulfill every 24 hours. Completing them will net you a good chunk of Credits in the game.

5) Completing Daily Nameless Honor tasks

The Nameless Honor is something that you will get to unlock as you keep progressing through the game. Once it’s live, you can participate in Daily, Weekly, and Periodic tasks to get XP that will further the progress in the Nameless Honor.

As it’s like a battle pass, the more tiers you unlock, the more rewards you can get your hands on. Tiers will also include a fair bit of Credits, and the Nameless Honor tasks are one of its best sources.

6) Complete worlds in Simulated Universe

The Simulates Universe has one progression system allowing you to rack up points by completing worlds. As you get more points, you progress further in the system and unlock rewards like Credits in the game.

