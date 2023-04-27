Is the Nameless Honor battle pass worth buying in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail is brimming with numerous materials and currencies that tie in with character ascension alongside the primary Gacha system. While there are several sources to obtain these currencies in-game, one particular system allows players to grind different activities and rewards them for it.
The system in question here is the battle pass for Honkai Star Rail, which can be unlocked at Trailblaze level 15. Similar to passes in other games, there are two different reward tiers: free and paid.
While simply leveling up will reward everyone with some standard currencies, the paid version (with a price tag of 12$) can provide a fair share of materials for leveling up to 50. Since it offers a lot of items that can help you on your journey, the paid version of the battle pass is definitely worth the money.
The following article will help you understand the rewards and which version to purchase.
Honkai Star Rail's Nameless Glory paid battle pass will impress players
HoYoverse's latest entry, Honkai Star Rail, is similar to the company's previous work in many ways. From the pity system to currencies and leveling up characters, the new turn-based Gacha title borrows mechanics from other games and improves them. The battle pass isn't any different since some of the rewards offered can help players progress significantly faster.
As mentioned earlier, the battle pass is titled "Nameless Honor," with two paid versions titled "Nameless Glory" and "Nameless Medal." The former can be purchased for 12$, while the latter has a price tag of approximately 25$.
The Nameless Medal provides everything offered by Nameless Glory, with the addition of 200 Stellar Jades, five Fuel, and two unique icons. Hence, while it is recommended to purchase the Nameless Glory for 12$, spending extra money on Nameless Medal for only one pull and 300 Stamina isn't worth it.
The following is the list of rewards for free tiers in Nameless Honor:
- 42x Adventure’s Logs
- 30x Condensed Aether
- 70,000 Credits
- 2x Fuel
- 2x Star Rail Passes
- 1x Track of Destiny
- 24x Traveler’s Guide
- 24x Refined Aether
- 140,000 Credits
- 2x Fuel
- 2x Star Rail Passes
- Tracks of Destiny
- Self-Modeling Resin
- 18x Traveler’s Guide
- 18x Refined Aether
- 100,000 Credits
- 2x Fuel
- 1x Star Rail Pass.
In terms of pay-tier rewards within the Nameless Glory section, the following list of items will be provided to players:
- 42x Traveler’s Guide
- 42x Refined Aether
- 280,000 Credits
- 2x Fuel
- 2x Star Rail Special Passes
- 1x Tracks of Destiny
- 20x Lost Crystals
- 2x Gifts of the Pathstriders
- 96x Traveler’s Guide
- 96x Refined Aether
- 560,000 Credits
- 2x Fuel
- 2x Star Rail Special Passes
- 1x Tracks of Destiny
- 200x Relic Remains
- 2x Gifts of the Pathstriders
- 1x Grand Gifts of the Pathstriders
- 1x Treasure of the Starry Seas
- 72x Traveler’s Guide
- 72x Refined Aether
- 400,000x Credits
- 2x Grand Gifts of the Pathstriders
- 2x Fuel
- 680x Stellar Jade.
- Any one of seven Light Cones based on each Path.
Consuming Trailbaze power, completing daily activities, running Cavern Corrosion, and using Credits are some of the best ways for players to quickly level up BP levels.