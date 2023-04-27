Is the Nameless Honor battle pass worth buying in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail is brimming with numerous materials and currencies that tie in with character ascension alongside the primary Gacha system. While there are several sources to obtain these currencies in-game, one particular system allows players to grind different activities and rewards them for it.

The system in question here is the battle pass for Honkai Star Rail, which can be unlocked at Trailblaze level 15. Similar to passes in other games, there are two different reward tiers: free and paid.

While simply leveling up will reward everyone with some standard currencies, the paid version (with a price tag of 12$) can provide a fair share of materials for leveling up to 50. Since it offers a lot of items that can help you on your journey, the paid version of the battle pass is definitely worth the money.

The following article will help you understand the rewards and which version to purchase.

Honkai Star Rail's Nameless Glory paid battle pass will impress players

HoYoverse's latest entry, Honkai Star Rail, is similar to the company's previous work in many ways. From the pity system to currencies and leveling up characters, the new turn-based Gacha title borrows mechanics from other games and improves them. The battle pass isn't any different since some of the rewards offered can help players progress significantly faster.

Battle Pass tier rewards from level 15 to 25 (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

As mentioned earlier, the battle pass is titled "Nameless Honor," with two paid versions titled "Nameless Glory" and "Nameless Medal." The former can be purchased for 12$, while the latter has a price tag of approximately 25$.

The Nameless Medal provides everything offered by Nameless Glory, with the addition of 200 Stellar Jades, five Fuel, and two unique icons. Hence, while it is recommended to purchase the Nameless Glory for 12$, spending extra money on Nameless Medal for only one pull and 300 Stamina isn't worth it.

Prices of both paid battle passes in INR (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The following is the list of rewards for free tiers in Nameless Honor:

42x Adventure’s Logs

30x Condensed Aether

70,000 Credits

2x Fuel

2x Star Rail Passes

1x Track of Destiny

24x Traveler’s Guide

24x Refined Aether

140,000 Credits

2x Fuel

2x Star Rail Passes

Tracks of Destiny

Self-Modeling Resin

18x Traveler’s Guide

18x Refined Aether

100,000 Credits

2x Fuel

1x Star Rail Pass.

Weekly tasks for Battle Pass levels (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

In terms of pay-tier rewards within the Nameless Glory section, the following list of items will be provided to players:

42x Traveler’s Guide

42x Refined Aether

280,000 Credits

2x Fuel

2x Star Rail Special Passes

1x Tracks of Destiny

20x Lost Crystals

2x Gifts of the Pathstriders

96x Traveler’s Guide

96x Refined Aether

560,000 Credits

2x Fuel

2x Star Rail Special Passes

1x Tracks of Destiny

200x Relic Remains

2x Gifts of the Pathstriders

1x Grand Gifts of the Pathstriders

1x Treasure of the Starry Seas

72x Traveler’s Guide

72x Refined Aether

400,000x Credits

2x Grand Gifts of the Pathstriders

2x Fuel

680x Stellar Jade.

Any one of seven Light Cones based on each Path.

One of seven selectable Light Cones (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Consuming Trailbaze power, completing daily activities, running Cavern Corrosion, and using Credits are some of the best ways for players to quickly level up BP levels.

