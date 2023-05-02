Honkai Star Rail “Game Files Verification Failed” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Honkai Star Rail has had tremendous success ever since its release last week, and fans are enjoying everything that HoYoverse has brought to the table with its latest title. However, along with the gameplay and a new narrative, the title also introduced some performance issues players seem to face on PCs and handheld devices.

One famous bug many seem to be encountering in the title is the “Game Files Verification Failed” error. This occurs if you are not playing on the latest versions of the game or if there are any corrupted files in the installation directory.

It’s one of the more annoying bugs to deal with, but fortunately, there are a few things you can do to tackle it when you face it.

Hence, today’s guide will review what you must do to deal with the “Game Files Verification Failed” error in Honkai Star Rail.

Fixing the “Game Files Verification Failed” error in Honkai Star Rail

To be able to deal with the “Game Files Verification Failed” error in Honkai Star Rail, here are a few things that you can do:

1) Updating the game

One of the first things you will be required to do is update the title to the latest patch. As the bug usually occurs if there is a version mismatch, you must search for and then download the newest version of the title when you receive the bug.

Smartphone users will need to go to the Google Play Store or the iOS store and search for the latest update, while users on PC will need to select the game and search for the update on the Epic Games Store client or from the game’s official website.

2) Clearing Resources (Smartphones)

Smartphone users can use the Honkai Star Rail launcher to clear the outdated or damaged files that might have started storing up with each patch and update.

The launcher will be able to help you clear all the outdated resources, and to use it, you will need to make your way inside the game and then click on the burger menu. There you will get the option to “Clear Download Resources,” clicking on which will start a process that will proceed to clear all outdated files.

Restart the game, and you will see that new files are being downloaded, replacing the older ones. This is likely to fix the problems for those on their smartphones.

3) Check file integrity (PC)

Those on PC using the Epic Games Store client must select the game, go to the client settings and choose the “scan and fix files options. This will start a process automatically going through all the Honkai Star Rail files in the installation directory and then replacing the damaged ones with newer files.

4) Re-installing the game

While it might look like a rather drastic step, re-installing Honkai Star Rail on both platforms seems to have done the trick for many in the community. Hence, that is something that you might look to try out for yourself.

