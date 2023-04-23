How much storage does Honkai Star Rail take on PC and Mobile?

Honkai Star Rail’s reload period has finally gone live, and players will finally be able to pre-install the game ahead of its official release on April 26, 2023. Starting today, April 23, 2023, you will be able to install the title on your PC and mobile devices and will be able to log into HoYoverse’s upcoming title as soon as the servers go live in three days.

For now, the game is only set for release on PC, Android, and iOS. The developer has yet to comment on whether it will be out on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

Since the preload times are live, many in the community are curious about the RPG's storage requirements on PC and mobile. Given that the Genshin Impact developers are also working on Honkai Star Rail, the upcoming HoYoverse release features the same gorgeous anime aesthetic. This has led many players to assume it might take up a significant amount of space on their devices.

Honkai Star Rail storage space requirements on PC and mobile

According to the official system requirements page and the game’s preload data, it seems Honkai Star Rail will take up 15 GB and 8 GB of space on PC and Mobile, respectively.

Below is a list of all the hardware requirements that players will need in order to properly run the game on both platforms.

Minimum PC requirements

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5

Memory: 8 GM RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or better

Storage: 15 GB available space

Minimum iOS and Andriod requirements

Andriod: Snapdragon 835, Dimensity 720, Kirin 810, or better.

iPhone: iPhone 8P, iPhone X, or better.

iPad: Apple A12 processor or better (October 2018 model or better – the operating system must be at least iOS 12)

Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended PC system requirements

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Memory: 8 GM RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or better

Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended iOS and Andriod requirements

Andriod: Snapdragon 855, Kirin 990, Dimensity 1000, or better

iPhone: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or better

iPad: Apple A12 processor or better (October 2018 model or better – the operating system must be at least iOS 12)

Storage: 8 GB available space

After preloading Honkai Star Rail, players will be required to wait until April 26, 2023, before being able to access the game.

