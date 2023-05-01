Honkai Star Rail “Purple Pixel” bug: How to fix pink screen, possible reasons, and more

While Honkai Star Rail has been received incredibly well by the Genshin impact community, HoYoverse’s latest title is not completely devoid of flaws. Some of the glaring issues that are currently present in the game have to do with performance during certain sections, which is significantly compromising the experience for many players.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



Watch Now:

Mr. Welt was once active in the glorious cause of saving humanity, with demeanor worthy of being called hero. Now, he is embarking on the path of… Honkai: Star Rail, Keeping up with Star Rail - Welt: Back to the Frontline to Nurture New TalentsWatch Now: youtu.be/xcemHtaqCws Mr. Welt was once active in the glorious cause of saving humanity, with demeanor worthy of being called hero. Now, he is embarking on the path of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Honkai: Star Rail, Keeping up with Star Rail - Welt: Back to the Frontline to Nurture New TalentsWatch Now: youtu.be/xcemHtaqCwsMr. Welt was once active in the glorious cause of saving humanity, with demeanor worthy of being called hero. Now, he is embarking on the path of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

One such performance issue in the title is the “Purple Pixel” bug that makes the entire screen go pink during the middle of a fight or when loading a new region. It is currently one of the more annoying issues that players have been facing as there are no permanent solutions for it apart from a few workarounds.

Hence, today’s guide will specifically go over some of the things that you will be able to do in order to deal with the “Purple Pixel” bug in Honkai Star Rail.

Fixing the “Purple Pixel” pink screen bug in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

To express our gratitude for your support and encouragement to Honkai: Star Rail, we prepared a gift — Star Rail Special Pass ×10 for you.



After 2023/04/30 20:00 (UTC+8), the Express Crew will send out the Gift of Gratitude via in-game mail to those… Hello, Trailblazers!To express our gratitude for your support and encouragement to Honkai: Star Rail, we prepared a gift — Star Rail Special Pass ×10 for you.After 2023/04/30 20:00 (UTC+8), the Express Crew will send out the Gift of Gratitude via in-game mail to those… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hello, Trailblazers!To express our gratitude for your support and encouragement to Honkai: Star Rail, we prepared a gift — Star Rail Special Pass ×10 for you.After 2023/04/30 20:00 (UTC+8), the Express Crew will send out the Gift of Gratitude via in-game mail to those… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dmr8hdfLPt

As mentioned, there are not many things that you will be able to do in order to deal with the “Purple Pixel” bug in Honkai Star Rail, however, here are a few workarounds that can temporarily deal with it:

1) Fixing the “Purple Pixel” bug on mobile

To deal with the issue on your smartphones, you can:

A) Switch to Normal Mode

Switching the game’s display settings to Normal Mode seems to have done the trick for many in the community.

To be able to do it, you will need to go to the Menu icon on the in-game screen and then navigate to Settings, which will be denoted by a Cog button. Then head into other Settings, then Display Settings, where you will find the option to switch to Normal Mode.

B) Update the game

When facing the “Purple Pixel” bug in Honkai Star Rail, make sure that the game is updated to the latest version on your devices. You can check for a patch by heading into the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and manually downloading the latest version of the title.

C) Deleting cache files

Deleting temporary cache files seems to have worked for many players in the community. By clearing out your phone’s built-up cache, you might just be able to deal with the pink screen issue with the game.

D) Re-installing the game

Re-installing the game should also work, and as the title doesn’t take that much space, you will be able to uninstall and reinstall it rather quickly.

2) Fixing the “Purple Pixel” bug on PC

PC users will need to try the following to fix the “Purple Pixel” Honkai Star Rail bug on their systems:

A) Update your GPU drivers

The first thing you will need to do in order to deal with the error is to update your graphics card drivers. Irrespective of whether you are using an Nvidia or AMD GPU, you will be able to download their respective desktop apps, which will help you to automatically keep your drivers updated.

B) Update Honkai Star Rail

Another thing you can do is keep the game updated to the latest version. You can do this by visiting the official website or by checking for updates on the Epic Games Store.

Updating the title to the latest patch seems to have fixed the “Purple Pixel” pink screen error for many in the community.

C) Verify file integrity

If you are playing Honkai Star Rail via the Epic Games Store, you can try and verify file integrity in order to deal with the error in the title. To do this, you will be required to select the game in the client, go to its settings and click on “scan and fix files.”

A process will start, which will automatically go through all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may be damaged or corrupted.

D) Reinstalling the game

Re-installing the game will be your last resort. However, even if that does not deal with the error, then you might have to wait for a patch from the developer’s end to deal with it.

Poll : 0 votes