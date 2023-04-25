All Honkai Star Rail paths and their roles explained

Honkai Star Rail will have seven paths when the game releases globally on April 26. To explain it in simple terms, paths refer to the class system of the characters present in the game. Based on the talent showcases and the beta tests, there are fourteen of them in total, but seven don't have any characters associated with them.

It's highly likely that the game will launch with seven playable paths. Each path is different from the other, and so are the characters that fall under.

It's important to understand their roles, and it will help players make the correct choices while building their teams. Too many characters on the same path will make the squad one-dimensional and cause too many hardships for players.

Honkai Star Rail players will have a healthy set of different paths to choose from

As mentioned above, seven paths out of fourteen will have representation in Honkai Star Rail upon launch. It's worth noting that there's a possible chance that more paths could be present in the full release, but developers MiHoYo haven't indicated anything as of this writing (April 25).

The Destruction: Champions from this path attack from the front and can hold their own.

The Hunt: Champions on this path can do an incredible amount of single-target DPS.

The Erudition: Champions of this path do a lot of AoE damage, which makes them ideal in every squad.

The Harmony: This path is a favorite of support champions who provide buffs to their allies and improve their potential in battle.

The Nihility: Champions in this path do the opposite of the former one, as they debuff the enemies and reduce their ability to impact a battle.

The Preservation: These champions have the best defense and can absorb much damage for the team.

The Abundance: This path consists of the healers who can heal the damage received by their allies in Honkai Star Rail.

It's also worth remembering that seven more paths are also present.

Beauty

Elation

Enigmata

Propagator

Remembrance

Trailblaze

Voracity

None of them have any representation as of the most recent closed beta tests. Since they're present in the game files, MiHoYo will eventually give these paths their own representation.

Honkai Star Rail will release on April 26 on mobile devices and PCs. A PlayStation port will also be released later, but MiHoYo hasn't announced a date as of now. The upcoming game will feature both crossplay and cross-progression that players can enjoy as long as they use the same account.

