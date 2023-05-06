Best Honkai Star Rail teams for Simulated Universe World 4

Honkai Star Rail features several side quests and “endgame” challenges that will test the player’s mettle against waves of enemies. One of the endgame missions introduced early on during this title's campaign is called Simulated Universe, which escalates rather intensely and offers a new “world” to unlock every few Trailblazer levels.

This particular guide will focus on World 4, which is unlocked right after the Trailblaze mission No Time for Me, My Friend. Players must have completed World 3 as a prerequisite before attempting the one that comes after it. Read on to learn about the best teams you can bring to World 4.

Note: Spoilers for World 4 of the Simulated Universe will follow.

3 best teams to choose from in Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 4

World 4 of the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail doesn't feature an easy set of battles, especially considering the final boss is none other than the towering automaton, Svarog himself. To further complicate things, this entity is accompanied by an Automaton Grizzly and one Decaying Shadow.

This fight can be difficult for many, but thankfully, detailed breakdowns of the following three team compositions should help you achieve victory.

1) Whale team for World 4 in Honkai Star Rail

As its name implies, this team is composed primarily of five-star characters obtained through the game’s gacha banners. The team includes:

Himeko

Bailu

Bronya

Gepard

Himeko acts the AoE Fire DPS in this case, dealing damage to both Svarog and his minions with her skill and ultimate. Bailu acts as the de facto healer and is currently the best choice for emergency support, while Bronya takes on the role of a buffer to increase Himeko’s DPS capabilities.

Finally, Gepard has been included in the team thanks to his awesome tank capabilities — although he is interchangeable with Fire Trailblazer. This team should make quick work of World 4, especially considering Himeko’s insane damage output.

2) Best free-to-play team for World 4 in Honkai Star Rail

The basic, most recommended free-to-play teams for World 4 include characters that can be obtained without performing summons of any sort. This one includes:

Trailblazer (Fire)

Natasha

Serval

Sampo

The star of this team is Serval, owing to her massive AoE Lightning damage, coupled with Shock. Sampo can act as a secondary DPS, inflicting Weakness Break on enemies as well. On the other hand, Natasha will be the healer with her skill and ultimate, while Trailblazer takes on the role of an aggressive tank - complete with Shield Generation and Taunt to absorb incoming damage.

3) Alternative F2P team for World 4 in Honkai Star Rail

Another alternative team for players, designed around a (mostly) free-to-play build includes:

Hook

Serval

March 7th

Natasha

Much like the prior free-to-play roster, Serval still remains your primary source of AoE damage. Natasha returns as the team healer, while Hook is an additional area-of-effect nuker. Finally, March 7th takes on the team tank's role, being able to generate shields for allies. Moreover, this character's AoE ultimate inflicts Freeze on enemies.

These teams should easily carry players through the entirety of World 4 and its final boss, Svarog. He and his minions are weak to Fire, Lightning, and Wind. Make sure to carry a DPS that can use at least two out of the three aforementioned elements to have an easier time during the fight.

