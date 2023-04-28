Honkai Star Rail certification level guide: All correct answers to enter Svarog's base 

The Jarilo-VI arc in Honkai Star Rail doesn't pull any punches, as players often come face-to-face with challenging enemies, alongside tricky quests. HoYoverse's new Gacha title has adapted the traditional tileset JRPG system, where everyone can roam around in certain areas instead of seamless open-world regions.

The infamous trio of Trailblazer, March 7th, and Dan Heng made their way through the Great Mine and Belobog terrains, until they encountered the stubborn duo of Clara and Svarog. In one of the missions, titled To Rot or To Burn, players must make the correct choices and pick the right answers to progress further into the quest.

Failing to answer correctly eventually leads to combat, which is best to avoid, considering a solid boss fight that follows after. The following article will guide you through the correct answers for all three questions from the robots, and how to collect the certification to unlock and access Svarog's base.

All the correct answers for unlocking Svarog's base in Honkai Star Rail To Rot or To Burn quest

Svarog isn't the friendliest character on Honkai Star Rail, considering how everyone can benefit from his overprotective nature. However, Clara, who is considered to be Svarog's family, can be pretty reasonable when it comes to the Trailblazers and their party's demands.

Svarog as shown in the game (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

In the hopes of acquiring information from the past, the long process of persuasion eventually leads to violence, where a party of four must overpower Sverog with fists instead of speech. Some additional steps must be completed outside the main gates to reach this point.

As mentioned earlier, you need to get by three robots to progress further into the quests.

Who Is The reigning Champion of the Internal Combustion Engine Rap Tournament?

The first robot, titled Certification Robot, will present you with a question regarding the Champion of the Internal Combustion Engine Rap Tournament. While the question itself is somewhat peculiar, there is no way for you to know the correct answer without looking for some clues.

Options presented by the first robot (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

If you want to rush through this section, choose the "88 Degrees Bedrock" option, as it is the correct one. However, watch for NPCs near the robot if you wish for clues. The first clue can be found from an NPC called "Vagrant Rapper," who lays out the answer in his dialogue.

Eunice rapping (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

However, an additional NPC called Eunice raps if you talk to her, claiming that 88 Degrees Bedrock is the current champion. Listening to the full version of her rap will unlock an achievement called the "Winter City Trap," granting 5 Stellar Jades upon completion.

A Microcrystalline Unit should be connected to which component?

The second robot, titled Irritable Robot, lives up to its name with the dialog it throws towards you. Upon interacting, it will ask you the aforementioned question. Choose the "Logic Control Hub" answer, and obtain the second certification.

The clue to the second answer (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Nearby NPCs, including Earnest and Suspicious Vagrants, will answer the question if you're looking for clues nearby.

Third certification level

Broken robot (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The third robot will force you to fight it, as there's no way to avoid combat in this option. The enemies in the field include 2x Automaton Beetles and 1x Automaton Hound. The former enemies are weak against Lightning, Wind, and Imaginary elements, while the latter is weak against Lightning and Physical.

