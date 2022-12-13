All Genshin Impact Genius Invokation NPC locations for TCG

Genshin Impact players are currently exploring the Genius Invokation TCG. The new endgame content collects cards from all regions available and fights people. By dueling NPCs, players will get new cards and gain more EXP level up to reach the higher player level in the Genius Invokation TCG. Higher levels will provide better rewards but also increase the opponent's difficulties.

Each region of Tevyat has a certain amount of NPCs that players can duel to increase their player levels. Some have adventure challenges, some have duels, and some have both.

Location of all Genius Invokation TCG NPCs in Genshin Impact 3.3 update

Genshin Impact players can find NPCs around Tevyat depending on their player level in the Genius Invokation TCG. Fans can only challenge Mondstadt NPCs until they reach player level 2.

Find all the Mondstadt NPCs for Genius Invokation TCG (Image via HoYoverse)

The picture above reveals the locations of all Mondstadt NPCs that players can challenge for a card battle. Here are all the NPC names in Genshin Impact and where to find them:

Blanche : General goods store of Mondstadt

: General goods store of Mondstadt Ellin : Training quarters near Favonius Knights HQ

: Training quarters near Favonius Knights HQ Marjorie : In front of Cat Tail's bar

: In front of Cat Tail's bar Patton : In front of Angel's Share bar

: In front of Angel's Share bar Swan : One of the guards standing in front of the main gates of Mondstadt City

: One of the guards standing in front of the main gates of Mondstadt City Timaeus : Near crafting bench

: Near crafting bench Timmie : On the bridge in front of Mondstadt City

: On the bridge in front of Mondstadt City Wagner: Mondstadt's blacksmith

Genshin Impact players can go against these NPCs in the Adventure Challenge. Out of all NPCs, Timmie can also be challenged for a duel where players cannot check his deck before the battle. Remember that travelers must reach player level 10 to challenge Timmie to a duel.

Locations of all Liyue NPCs for Genius Invokation TCG (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Genshin Impact fans reach player level 2 and above, they can challenge Liyue NPCs in the Genius Invokation TCG for card battles. Here are all the Liyue NPCs and their locations:

Bu'yun: Near building with brown roof

Near building with brown roof Ched Mao : Near Wanmin restaurant

: Near Wanmin restaurant Jifang: Near Liyue bookstore

Near Liyue bookstore Lan: Near Liyue Adventurer Guild

Near Liyue Adventurer Guild Liu Su: Near the stage on first floor in front of Souvenir shop

Near the stage on first floor in front of Souvenir shop Shitou: Near the Ore store

Near the Ore store Tian: Near the table in front of water fountain

Near the table in front of water fountain Uncle Tian: Near the harbor between 06:00-19:00

All Liyue NPCs are available for the Adventure challenges except Bu'yun and Shitou, who can also be challenged for duels in Genshin Impact. Challenging all these NPCs will allow travelers to reach player level 5. To reach that level, players must clear the ascension challenge given by Prince (the black cat from Cat Tail's bar).

Locations of Ritou Island NPCs (Image via HoYoverse)

Reaching player level 5 will also allow players to challenge Inazuman NPCs in Genius Invokation TCG. The NPC locations of Inazuma are divided into two areas: Ritou Island and Inazuma City.

The picture above reveals the locations of NPCs on Ritou Island, which can be found near each other. These NPCs can only be interacted with for Adventurer challenges.

Location of all Inazuman NPCs for TCG (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, here are the locations of all the Inazuman NPCs that can be approached for Adventure challenges and duels. Remember that Genshin Impact fans will have to reach player level 6 to challenge the NPCs in Inazuman City. Increasing your player level to 7 and above will unlock Sumeru NPCs for Adventure challenges and duels.

