New Genshin Impact redeem codes for December 2022 (Version 3.3)

Update 3.3 is finally live in Genshin Impact, and players can now enjoy the latest content. The Wanderer's debut banner is also available in the game for gamers to summon the much anticipated five-star character.

Players must have already received 300 Primogems as compensation for the server maintenance that took place prior to the update going live. However, the developers have released two new redeem codes with a fresh event to celebrate the launch of Genshin Impact 3.3.

Genshin Impact 3.3: New redeem code from latest collab event

HoYoverse officials have organized a new event where Genshin Impact is collaborating with HoYoLAB, Google Play, and YouTube Premium. Players can participate in it to be part of a random giveaway, where 200 lucky participants will be rewarded with 60 Primogems. Click on the hyperlink attached to the tweet above to learn more about this.

Moreover, the event has also brought two new redeem codes for players to claim. Here are all the codes for December 2022:

2T9AUV3YPV49 - New

XBRSDNF6BP4R (60 Primogems) - New

GENSHINGIFT (50 Primogems)

These codes are time-sensitive and will expire shortly. Hence, players are advised to redeem them quickly without delay.

With the launch of the latest version of the 3.3 update, Genshin Impact players have the opportunity to spend their Primogems on new character banners featuring two five-star characters, Wanderer and Arataki Itto. While the former is a new five-star Anemo DPS unit, the latter is a five-star Geo DPS, making a return for his second rerun.

Use these methods to redeem codes in Genshin Impact 3.3

There are two methods to redeem codes and claim rewards in the game, and they are:

Method 1: Use the official redemption site

Method 2: Redeem codes using in-game settings

Method 1: Use a dedicated redemption site created by officials (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has created a dedicated site for players to redeem codes and claim rewards. Simply visit the official Genshin Impact website, and you will find the redeem code option on the top black bar. Open the dedicated redemption site and follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Create or Log in to HoYoverse account.

Select the correct server you use to play.

Verify the character nickname that the website will automatically find for you.

Manually type in or paste the new codes into the text box and click on the Redeem button.

If all the steps are followed properly, a new dialog box should appear with the words "Redeemed Successfully." The rewards offered by the codes will be sent directly to the in-game mailbox and can be claimed from there.

Method 2: Use Redeem option from the in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Another method to redeem the new codes is to launch the game and use the in-game settings to claim the rewards. To find the Redeem option inside game settings, you will simply have to open Paimon's Menu and click on Settings. In the Settings tab, search for Account to find the in-game Redeem option.

