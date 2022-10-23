How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on PC, mobile, and PS4

Through various events, Genshin Impact officials occasionally share redemption codes for the playerbase to take advantage of. Usually, these codes are one of the best free rewards for the community, especially F2P players.

Each code rewards players with a certain amount of Primogems along with other rewards ranging from food and level-up materials. The 3.2 Special Program has shared three redeem codes during the recent livestream. Currently, players can claim all three codes to receive 300 Primogems and more. The following article will cover the 3.2 redeem codes and how to redeem them on a mobile device, PC, and PS4.

Genshin Impact: 3.2 Special Program redeem codes revealed

Genshin Impact officials recently dropped three new redeem codes during the 3.2 livestream, which were released randomly during the Special Program. Claiming all three of these will provide players with 300 Primogems alongside other rewards.

Here are the new 3.2 Special Program redeem codes shared by the game's developers:

6SP942Z3XVWH

KS6QL3YJFCWM

GS6RLKGKWUER

Keep in mind that these redeem codes have an expiration date, so players have to claim them before they expire. Each code will have a 16-hour time limit right after their release.

Redeem 3.2 codes in the official redemption site

Players will need a HoYoverse account to redeem the 3.2 codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fortunately, Genshin Impact's developers have created a dedicated site to claim redemption codes. This option is ideal for those who want to quickly redeem new codes and claim rewards. Follow the steps below to successfully redeem any code:

Visit the official redemption site here

Create or use a existing HoYoverse account to login

Specify the server to find your Genshin Impact account (US, EU, Asia, HK, TW, or MO)

Manually enter or paste the desired codes in the prompt text

Click on Redeem button to claim the rewards

If all the steps are followed correctly, then a dialog box saying "Successfully Redeemed" should appear on your screen when you click on the redeem button. Players can use this method on a mobile device or PC to redeem the new codes for free Primogems.

Redeem 3.2 codes using the in-game redeem feature

Use the in-game feature to redeem codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact fans can use the in-game redeem feature, irrespective of the device they are using, whether it be mobile, PS4, or PC. Follow these simple steps to redeem the new 3.2 codes:

Open Paimon's Menu

Go to Settings and open Accounts tab here

Search for a "Redeem Now" option on the right side

A new page will pop up when you click it.

Enter the codes manually or paste them on the prompt box

Click on exchange to receive the rewards

Keep in mind that players will need to be Adventure Rank 10 or above to redeem these codes and their rewards. Once the codes are successfully claimed, the rewards will be sent directly to their in-game mailbox. The rewards will remain there for about 30 days until they are claimed by the players. Therefore, it is advised that players claim the rewards from the mailbox as soon as possible.

Overall, the 3.2 Special Program has proved that the new patch is filled with tons of content for players to enjoy. Players should definitely buckle up for the new patch 3.2 update.

