Genshin Impact redeem codes to get free Primogems today [October 23]

On October 23, Genshin Impact broadcast one of its biggest programs, which is a livestream for revealing new game content and developments for the game's upcoming 3.2 version. Some of the major news is the confirmation of Nahida and Layla as playable characters in the next version, alongside Scaramouche as the new weekly boss.

Besides game content, the developers also reward Travelers who watch the special program by releasing three redemption codes throughout the livestream. By redeeming these codes, fans can obtain a total of 300 Primogems in their Genshin Impact account.

Free 300 Primogems from Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program

One of the new redemption codes (Image via HoYoverse)

At regular intervals during Genshin Impact 3.2 Livestream, the special guests will drop three redemption codes for viewers. The time provided is more than enough for the community to note down these codes and share them with other players. The following are the three new redemption codes:

6SP942Z3XVWH KS6QL3YJFCWM GS6RLKGKWUER

Each code will provide 100 Primogems and other rewards such as Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Hero's Wit. In total, Travelers will receive 300 Primogems for free simply by redeeming all three codes.

There are two methods that players can use to get the rewards: using in-game options or via the official redemption website. The latter is usually best for players who do not have enough time to open the game at the moment. Travelers can refer to this guide for instructions on how to redeem any Genshin Impact codes.

However, keep in mind that these codes have a short expiration date of just 16 hours and will expire on October 24 at 12:00 pm (UTC+8). If viewers try to claim the rewards after this date, they will not receive anything.

What is revealed in Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program

Nahida as the new 5-star Dendro character (Image via HoYoverse)

Interestingly, a lot of information was revealed in the recent livestream, keeping players on their toes and eagerly waiting for the next maintenance update. One of the most exciting announcements was how the forthcoming update 3.2 will feature four 5-star characters:

Nahida (Dendro Catalyst) Yoimiya (Pyro Bow) Tartaglia (Hydro Bow) Yae Miko (Electro Catalyst)

Nahida and Yoimiya will be in the first phase of version 3.2, while Tartaglia and Yae Miko will be in the second phase. With so many characters planned for the upcoming character banners, F2P players may need to make a quick decision on who to spend their limited Primogems on.

Layla as the new 4-star Cryo character (Image via HoYoverse)

Another new character is Layla, the 4-star Cryo Sword user. She is separated from Nahida and will be featured in the second half of the update, alongside Tartaglia and Yae Miko.

One of the new events in version 3.2 is the Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Unfortunately, there is no new Sumeru area in the next update, making it hard for Travelers to farm the premium currency. However, there will be tons of events that will likely provide more than 2000 Primogems if players complete all the event tasks.

Another important news is the upcoming new weekly boss that features Scaramouche. With the biggest boss design in Genshin Impact, players are excited to enter the dungeon and try to defeat this new enemy.

Although there are no new areas in Genshin Impact 3.2, Travelers can still farm for Primogems by completing multiple events and redeeming redemption codes such as the three above.

