Genshin Impact 3.2 Redeem Codes: Get 300 Primogems for free

The Genshin Impact 3.2 special program has ended, with Travelers getting tons of information regarding the next version and three new redemption codes. With so many 5-star character banners in the 3.2 update, every free Primogem is a blessing.

One redemption code from the special program will give 100 Primogems, with a total of 300 Primogems to be obtained. This article will include all three Primogem codes released in the livestream and how to redeem them through two easy methods before claiming the rewards in Genshin Impact.

All 3 Primogem Codes from Genshin Impact 3.2 Livestream

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

It's announcement time! The special program for

>>>



During the 3.2 Special Program of Genshin Impact, the developers shared juicy details about the game development that will be released in the next version.

During the 3.2 Special Program of Genshin Impact, the developers shared juicy details about the game development that will be released in the next version. One is the character banner featuring four 5-star characters: Nahida, Yoimiya, Tartaglia, and Yae Miko.

Other exciting news, such as the new weekly boss with Scaramouche as the enemy, has inevitably hyped the community up, with predictions that he will be playable in future versions, just like Tartaglia, another fellow Fatui soldier.

The first redemption code in the live stream (Image via HoYoverse)

During the live stream, the guests also took a short break by showing three redemption codes at regular intervals, letting viewers take a breath and claim the rewards before continuing with the next news. Below are all the codes that can be redeemed:

1) 6SP942Z3XVWH

2) KS6QL3YJFCWM

3) GS6RLKGKWUER

Each code will give out 100 Primogems per account, and Travelers who redeem all redemption codes will obtain at most 300 Primogems for free.

How to get 300 Primogems from Genshin Impact 3.2 Livestream

There are two methods to claim the Primogem rewards from the redemption codes. One is by using the in-game method, and the other is by the official redemption website.

Enter the redemption codes in the prompt box (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first option, fans need to open their Genshin Impact account and reach Settings from the Paimon Menu. From there, go through the list and select Account to Redeem Code.

Copy the redemption code and paste it in the blank box given before selecting Exchange to complete the transaction. Repeat this method until all three codes have been successfully exchanged.

Select the correct server and name (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second method, Travelers need to open the official redemption website by clicking on this link. Then, log in using their HoYoverse account before choosing their server and making sure the name is correct.

Like the previous method, copy and paste all the codes one by one until all are completely used. Keep in mind that each account can only redeem the same code once. Redeeming the same code twice won't give them double the rewards.

Once all the codes have been exchanged, the rewards will be given via in-game mail within the next few minutes. Don't forget to claim the Primogems from their mail, as it has an expiration date.

As of now, the only thing left for Genshin Impact players to do is wait for the next maintenance update, which may be scheduled on November 2, to enjoy all the new content.

