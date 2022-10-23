Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream countdown: UTC-4 to other timezones

The Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream is less than a day away. Anybody planning to see the entire Special Program may wish to use a countdown or other time converter. In that case, this guide will include those details for their convenience.

HoYoverse has confirmed that the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream will air at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on October 23, 2022. Some Travelers won't have a clue what that translates to in their respective timezones.

Hence, the following countdown should help make it very clear when the upcoming Special Program will begin. Do keep in mind that this countdown is solely for the Twitch broadcast and not the YouTube one that happens at 12 pm (UTC-4).

Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream countdown

If the above countdown states "Time until the 3.2 Special Program," then the content listed below that text will indicate how much time remains until the livestream begins. Similarly, if it states, "The 3.2 Special Program has started," then that means it has already begun.

This countdown is relevant for all timezones. However, some players may prefer to memorize their respective timezones instead. If that's the case, then the next section of this article is for them.

Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream: Converting UTC-4 to other timezones

Here are the American timezones that are equal to 8 am (UTC-4):

Hawaii-Aleutian Daylight Time: 3 am

3 am Alaska Daylight Time: 4 am

4 am Pacific Daylight Time: 5 am

5 am Mountain Daylight Time: 6 am

6 am Central Daylight Time: 7 am

7 am Eastern Daylight Time: 8 am

Some of those timezones are way too early for a few players, but they should remember that the YouTube broadcast will begin four hours after these posted times. However, not everybody lives in the USA.

Here are some European timezones that are equivalent to 8:00 AM (UTC-4):

Western European Summer Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Central European Summer Time: 2:00 PM

2:00 PM Eastern European Summer Time: 3:00 PM

Likewise, here are the Asian times for anybody who wishes to see the global version of the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream:

India Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time: 9 pm

Finally, here are some Oceanic times that are equal to 8 am (UTC-4):

Australian Western Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: 8:45 pm

8:45 pm Australian Central Standard Time: 9:30 pm

9:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

10 pm Lord Howe Daylight Time: 11 pm

11 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1 am (this is technically on October 24, 2022)

Final notes about the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream

The Special Program will feature several details that have been leaked, but this article won't focus on that aspect. After all, some players would prefer to be surprised rather than spoiled with information from the latest leaks.

Just remember that all of the aforementioned timezones and the countdown are for 8 am (UTC-4) on October 23, 2022. It's the same time as the Bilibili broadcast but four hours before the YouTube stream.

