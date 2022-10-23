Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream: Primogem Redemption codes, banners, graphics update, and other leaks to expect

Many Travelers are eagerly waiting for the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream to air. That Special Program will feature new Redemption Codes, characters, banners, and all other sorts of interesting content. Hints shown in the leaks are always subject to change, but things revealed in livestreams are usually finalized by that point.

Until that happens, Travelers have these old leaks to fall back on:

New Graphics Update

Banners

Nahida and Layla gameplay

Scaramouche boss

New events will also be revealed in the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream, but how much will be unveiled in those events remains to be seen.

Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream expectations based on past leaks

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

It's announcement time! The special program for

>>>



Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact 's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/23 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/23 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! https://t.co/UEVAlRhMwK

The above tweet is the official confirmation of the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream. That Special Program will air at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on October 23, 2022, on the official Twitch channel. Keep in mind that the YouTube broadcast will air four hours after the livestream.

Broadcasts do not stay up on Genshin Impact's Twitch account, but they will be available to access via their YouTube account. Hence, anybody who can't tune in at this time should know they can watch it when it airs on YouTube.

Redeem Codes

Genshin Impact: 3.2 livestream to hand out 300 Primogems (image via HoYoverse)

The three Redeem Codes hadn't been leaked or officially revealed by the time this article was written. However, some Travelers will inevitably look it up as they desperately want Primogems.

Wait until the livestream airs for the codes to be posted here.

Graphics update

Yukikami @Yukikami_Kris

-Graphical settings update-



The Anti-Aliasing setting has been updated.

TAA and SMAA have been removed and instead replaced by FSR (AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution)

Image below is a comparison between all settings.

FSR makes the outlines more smoother and sharp. 【3.2 BETA】-Graphical settings update-The Anti-Aliasing setting has been updated.TAA and SMAA have been removed and instead replaced by FSR (AMD FidelityFXSuper Resolution)Image below is a comparison between all settings.FSR makes the outlines more smoother and sharp. 【3.2 BETA】-Graphical settings update-The Anti-Aliasing setting has been updated.TAA and SMAA have been removed and instead replaced by FSR (AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution)Image below is a comparison between all settings.FSR makes the outlines more smoother and sharp. https://t.co/5jxZpxWVLk

One old leak stated that FSR (now named Open in the latest leaks) would replace TAA and SMAA. Comparing the images shows that the difference isn't too significant, so some gamers may not notice it.

Upcoming banners

A leaked image confirmed that Yoimiya, Childe, and Yae Miko would all be featured 5-stars in this Version Update. Old leaks suggested that the banner order would be:

Nahida + Yoimiya + A Thousand Floating Dreams & Thundering Pulse Childe + Yae Miko + Polar Star & Kagura's Verity

However, some leaks dispute which half will feature Layla, who is a brand new 4-star Cryo Sword user. Some of them state that she will be in the first half, while a few state that she will be in the second half.

Travelers won't know the true banner schedule until the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream airs.

Nahida and Layla gameplay

New characters always get a brief showcase in Special Programs, and the same should occur in the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream. Most notably, the Dendro Archon Nahida will finally be playable in this update. The above video demonstrates all of her moves in a concise manner.

The actual livestream will delve much deeper into this, especially since Nahida has some unique properties on both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Similarly, Layla also has her gameplay abilities leaked. She's much simpler than Nahida by virtue of not being an Archon or a 5-star character, but some Travelers may still wish to get her.

Scaramouche boss

The final noteworthy leak to discuss is the Scaramouche boss. Travelers are almost always excited to see new Scaramouche content, so a battle against one of the largest new bosses might intrigue some readers.

This new boss was leaked to be a part of the 3.2 Preview Page. Hence, it would be logical to assume that this foe will appear in the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream in some capacity.

Poll : 0 votes