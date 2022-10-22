How to get Genshin Impact redeem codes for free Primogems this week

HoYoverse officials release tons of redeem codes during each patch update in Genshin Impact. Players can claim these redeem codes and get free Primogems.

Those with Free-to-Play accounts should definitely take advantage of these redeem codes to gather more Primogems. Recent official posts have announced the 3.2 Special Program premiere, which will premiere on October 23, 2022 (Saturday) at 08:00 am (UTC-4).

Livestreams are one of the most anticipated events for players as they are a great source of free Primogems. Officials usually hand out three redeem codes that can reward players with 300 Primogems.

Genshin Impact: 3.2 livestream to hand out 300 Primogems worth of redeem codes

The upcoming 3.2 Special Program release date and time are officially out. The 3.2 livestream is scheduled to premiere at 8 AM (UTC-4) on October 23, 2022. Players will have to tune in on the official Twitch page to watch the livestream premiere.

The upcoming 3.2 Special Program release date and time are officially out. Based on the Genshin Impact tweet above, the 3.2 livestream is scheduled to premiere at 8 AM (UTC-4) on October 23, 2022. Players will have to tune in on the official Twitch page to watch the livestream premiere. Those who miss the premiere can watch it later on the official YouTube channel where it will be uploaded four hours after the livestream.

Genshin Impact officials have been handing out free redeem codes in every Special Program. The codes are disclosed during intervals and players will have to manually type them somewhere to redeem them later. Each code is designed to offer 100 Primogems to players when claimed. Along with 100 Primogems, other rewards will also be offered including Mora, Enhancement Ores, Hero's Wits, and many more.

Keep in mind that right after their release, the redeem codes will expire within 24 hours. Hence, players will have to make sure they redeem the codes before they become invalid. There are two particular methods Genshin Impact players can use to redeem these 3.2 livestream codes:

Official redemption site

In-game settings

Using the official dedicated redemption site is the fastest way to claim your rewards but requires a HoYoverse account. Otherwise, players can log in to the game and redeem codes using the in-game redeem feature.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream announcements?

In a recent mistake made by Genshin Impact officials, the community had a glimpse at the confirmed banner character for the patch 3.2 update.

Zeniet @Zeniiet

- Yae Miko

- Yoimiya

- Childe

#Genshinimpact Web event revealed the rerun character banners that run along with Nahida in v3.2- Yae Miko- Yoimiya- Childe Web event revealed the rerun character banners that run along with Nahida in v3.2- Yae Miko- Yoimiya- Childe#Genshinimpact https://t.co/PjjXWYVKn1

Here is a list of characters confirmed to arrive on 3.2 banners:

Nahida's debut (Dendro Catalyst)

Layla's debut (Cryo Sword)

Yoimiya's rerun (Pyro Bow)

Childe's rerun (Hydro Bow)

Yae Miko's rerun (Electro Catalyst)

Although the official drip marketing posts have already confirmed the debut of Nahida and Layla, the recent incident confirmed the character reruns mentioned above. The accidental reveal did not say anything about the 3.2 banner order, so players will have to watch the Special Program to find out. But it did confirm the arrival of Scaramouche as the new weekly boss.

Here is a list of other announcements that can be expected in the livestream:

New Boss - Dendro Hypostasis

New Sumeru-themed teapot

Preculiar Wonderland v2 (Fungi soccer, baseball, and more)

Hypostasis Symphony v2

"Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens" v2

Overall, the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream has a lot of content to officially reveal. Additionally, with rumors that Nahida and Cyno's voice actors might appear as guests on the Special Program, players should definitely look forward to the livestream.

