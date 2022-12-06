Genshin Impact 3.3 update schedule: Maintenance time, Primogem rewards, and server downtime details

With the Genshin Impact 3.3 update just around the corner, there's very little news to look forward to other than the update's official schedule. Every new version update is something that players are fairly excited about, especially if a new character is being released.

For the version 3.3 update, the majority of the hype revolves around the Wanderer's debut banner. The new patch update is set to be released globally at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022. However, the game's servers will first need to go through a five-hour long update maintenance. This is performed before every patch update to ensure a smooth gaming experience for players.

Given below are all the relevant details that players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.3 update schedule.

Genshin Impact: Everything to know about the 3.3 update schedule, maintenance time, and more

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance & you'll temporarily be unable to login.



〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins 12/07 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hrs.



See more details here:

hoyo.link/9aI8BBAd



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,Our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance & you'll temporarily be unable to login.〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins 12/07 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hrs.See more details here: Dear Travelers,Our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance & you'll temporarily be unable to login.〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins 12/07 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hrs.See more details here:hoyo.link/9aI8BBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/dP62iNWTCi

Genshin Impact 3.3 is packed with exciting content, but players will first have to wait for the update maintenance to end. Based on the official announcements from the tweet shown above, the 3.3 update maintenance will begin at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022.

Since the servers are usually down for a period of five hours, this maintenance is expected to end at 11:00 am (UTC+8). At the end of the maintenance period, players generally receive a minimum of 300 Primogems as compensation from the developers. Once the servers are back online, compensatory rewards will be sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



See more details here:

hoyo.link/40L8BBAd



#GenshinImpact Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.See more details here: Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.See more details here:hoyo.link/40L8BBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/4LVzb2WrmQ

During server maintenance, Genshin Impact players will be unable to access their accounts. It's worth mentioning that, during this server downtime, they can take advantage of the pre-installation function to download the update's content in advance.

Depending on which platform players use, the process will be slightly different. If you're using a PC, you must click the yellow button next to the Launch button on the client launcher. Android and iOS players can complete this process by clicking on the 'Pre-install resource package' button in the login screen.

Genshin Impact 3.3 update release time

As mentioned before, the maintenance period will keep official servers down for at least five hours. Based on this, the new patch update will be launched at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022. Converting (UTC+8) to your local timezone can be confusing for some players. Given below is a list of all the relevant timezones that reveal the Genshin Impact 3.3 update release time for players worldwide:

AMERICAN TIMEZONES (December 6, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

EU AND ASIAN TIME ZONES (December 7, 2022)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Central European Summer Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 am

6:00 am India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

OCEANIC TIMEZONES (December 7, 2022)

Australian Western Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Australian Central Western Standard Time: 11:45 am

11:45 am Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm

12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Lord Howe Standard Time: 1:30 pm

1:30 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 4:00 pm

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello, Travelers~ Version 3.3 is coming!

Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~



Full Details >>>

hoyo.link/8fM8BBAd



#GenshinImpact Version 3.3 Events Preview - Phase IHello, Travelers~ Version 3.3 is coming!Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~Full Details >>> Version 3.3 Events Preview - Phase IHello, Travelers~ Version 3.3 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~Full Details >>>hoyo.link/8fM8BBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/HSTgTlGzgv

Based on various leaks and officially announced information, Genshin Impact's 3.3 update certainly has plenty to offer, with many players eagerly awaiting its arrival. The tweet shown above showcases all the content planned for the first half of the upcoming patch update.

Poll : 0 votes