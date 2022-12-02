When is the Genshin Impact 3.3 update getting released?

The Genshin Impact 3.3 update is just a week away from its global release and fans will soon get to experience a ton of fresh content. The version will bring new characters, artifacts, permanent endgame content, and loads of events with exciting rewards.

HoYoverse officials have already confirmed a lot of details about the upcoming patch, including its release date. The version 3.3 update is scheduled to drop globally on December 7, 2022. At the time of writing, players have six days to start pre-farming for the banner-featured characters, and should definitely be looking forward to the new update.

This article will help fans learn more about Genshin Impact's version 3.3 update.

Exploring Genshin Impact 3.3 update: Characters, events, and more

Version 3.0: Aug 24, 2022

Version 3.1: Sep 28, 2022

Version 3.2: Nov 2, 2022

Version 3.3 Dec 7, 2022



While the next update is scheduled to launch globally on December 7, 2022, players should keep in mind that some timezones will receive the update a day earlier.

Either way, fans will get to enjoy the new update and the content it is set to offer by the end of December's second week. Version 3.3 will continue with the latest Archon Quest and focus more on Scaramouche in the new story. The YouTube video below teases players with glimpses from the new storyline cutscenes.

During the update, fans will witness the character development of one of the upcoming playable characters, Scaramouche (also known as Wanderer). Based on the trailer, there might also be some back-and-forth between Wanderer and Il Dottore, giving him more on-screen time.

Genshin Impact fans had been waiting for Scaramouche to appear on the event wish banners for quite a long while. Officials also confirmed during the recent version 3.3 update livestream that he will debut in Phase I banners, along with a new 4-star character named Faruzan.

Phase 1: Wanderer & Itto (Faruzan)

Phase 2: Raiden & Ayato



There are some exciting events during the 3.3 update where Genshin Impact players will be able to access a free 4-star weapon through the Akitsu Kimodamesh main event.

Based on Test Of Courage, it will pan out to be a horror-based event with Primogems and Crown Insights at stake. Additionally, a new 4-star sword called Toukabou Shigure can also be obtained along with its refinement materials.

Excluding the main version 3.3 event, officials have also announced others that players can look forward to. These include the return of the Windtrace, and Misty Dungeon combat event. There is also a new one called Across the Wilderness, which is an overworld balloon-collecting challenge event.

Windtrace is coming back with a new stealth mode feature

With the release of the Genshin Impact 3.3 update, players will also receive a new permanent endgame content called the Genius Invokation TCG. It is a card game that can be played inside The Cat's Tail bar, which will become accessible in the latest version update.

Both the PvE and PvP options will be available in the new card game and players will also be able to compete against their friends. Lastly, let us not forget the new artifact domain that is set to reveal two new artifact sets in the new patch.

