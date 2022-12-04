Genshin Impact 3.3 release time and Update maintenance schedule: Date and countdown

The Genshin Impact version 3.3 update is out in a few days, adding tons of new content to the game, including the release of Wanderer. Fans can also participate in exciting new events, a permanent cardgame, and watch the next part of Sumeru's story.

They will also have the opportunity to summon on great rerun characters like Itto, Raiden, and Ayato. The update is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2022. Before the launch, the servers will go under maintenance for around five hours.

Players excited to enjoy the latest version of Genshin Impact should take advantage of the Pre-Installation feature. This article will outline all the details about the patch 3.3 update and maintenance schedule.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Release time, maintenance schedule, and more

Genshin Impact officials have confirmed the new upcoming patch 3.3 update. Based on the official announcements, the new patch will be released at 11 am (UTC+8) on December 07, 2022.

Historically, the developers shut down their game servers for five hours to facilitate maintenance. The update maintenance will also occur on the same release day at 6 am (UTC+8). During this period, the game will be unplayable, and players won't be able to access their accounts. Each version update expires in a similar time frame, so experienced veterans should be aware of these times.

Some players, however, may not know what UTC+8 means in their zone. If you face this dilemma, the countdown below should be very helpful.

Genshin Impact players from all servers (US, EU, ASIA, etc.) can refer to this countdown. Although the update maintenance has consistently lasted approximately five hours, it can always last longer due to different circumstances.

Players can also add five hours to this countdown to determine how long it will take for the upcoming patch update to launch.

This countdown only adds five hours compared to the previous countdown. Still, some gamers will find this information very valuable, especially since it doesn't include things like time zone conversions. This countdown makes it easy to determine the time left before Genshin Impact 3.3 becomes active.

Upcoming content to enjoy in Genshin Impact 3.3 update

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Go to >>>

hoyo.link/2dB4BBAd



There have been a multitude of kaidan and legends surrounding Inazuma since ancient times.



#GenshinImpact The Version 3.3 "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void" Preview page is here!Go to >>>There have been a multitude of kaidan and legends surrounding Inazuma since ancient times. The Version 3.3 "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void" Preview page is here!Go to >>>hoyo.link/2dB4BBAdThere have been a multitude of kaidan and legends surrounding Inazuma since ancient times.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/qNNRNJowEO

Officials have launched a new preview page for the upcoming version update, "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void." The page showcases all the upcoming content planned for the new update. The list includes the following:

New Character Debuts (Wanderer and Faruzan)

Character Reruns (Itto, Ayato, Raiden)

New Archon Quest

New Artifact Domain (Two new artifacts)

New Permanent Endgame content (Genius Invokation TCG)

There are numerous exciting events scheduled to drop in the version 3.3 update. Fan favorites Windtrace and Misty Dungeon have also been confirmed to return. While Windtrace is a game of hide-n-seek, the latter is a combat-based event.

Lastly, let us not forget the new event called "Across the Wilderness," where players must collect balloons spawned all across Mondstadt City.

Poll : 0 votes