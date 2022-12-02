When will Genshin Impact release the Wanderer banner? Date and time

The latest Genshin Impact patch 3.3 update will launch in a week and introduce a new 5-star character, Wanderer (or Scaramouche). Following the official announcement of the 3.3 livestream, Wanderer is set to debut alongside Arataki Itto on the phase I banners of the upcoming patch update.

Wanderer is a 5-star Anemo character and is an expert with Catalyst weapons. While veteran players may have seen him in an early version of the game, recent players might have met in the Inazuma and Sumeru Archon Quests.

Many Wanderer fans must have saved tons of Primogems to summon him from his debut banner. The article will outline all the details about his debut banner in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Wanderer banner release date and time

Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream has confirmed that the first half of the event wish banners will feature Wanderer. Since the first half of the banners drop together with the version update, players will have to wait until December 07, 2022, to summon him on his debut banner. Since his first appearance on the early version of the 1.1 update, many interested fans have been saving Primogems and excitedly waiting for his debut as a playable character.

The upcoming banners and patch update will launch together at 11 am (UTC+8). However, the banner drop time might vary depending on the region Genshin Impact players belong to. To track the Wanderers' debut banner release, players can refer to the list below that mentions the release time based on all the relevant timezones:

American time zones (December 6, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

European time zones (December 7, 2022)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Central European Summer Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 am

Asian time zones (December 7, 2022)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

His rate-up banner, Ashes Reborn, will be available in Genshin Impact until December 27, 2022. This is when his debut banner will be replaced with the second-half rerun banners of the patch 3.3 update.

Although Wanderer did not turn out to be the Electro Catalyst that everyone was expecting, the community still has high hopes for him as Anemo DPS. The official kit release shows his potential as an on-field Anemo DPS with a unique ability to hover in the air with his abilities. He also has great AoE Burst damage with one hell of a Burst animation.

Instead of going back to grinding the Viridescent Venerer artifact set for Wanderer, Genshin Impact officials will introduce a new artifact set that is tailor-made for him. As an Anemo character, he will have great synergy with most of the elements. Different elements in his team compositions also provide him with buffs through his ascension passives.

