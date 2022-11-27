Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance schedule and countdown for all servers

Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance will begin at 6 am (UTC+8), and it is expected to last for five hours. That means the game will be unplayable for five hours before going back online around 11 am (UTC+8). Veteran players should recognize these times since every Version Update operates on a similar timeframe.

However, some gamers might have no idea what UTC+8 translates to in their time zone. If you're one of those players, then the following countdowns should be extremely helpful. The first one will be for maintenance, while the second one is for when Genshin Impact 3.3 should be playable.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance

Maintenance has historically always begun at around 6 am (UTC+8). HoYoverse has already confirmed that Genshin Impact 3.3 will take place on December 7, 2022. Hence, the above countdown combines the date and time for your convenience.

This countdown applies to all servers, so it's not as if US players have to wait several hours to play compared to Asian and European gamers. It is also worth mentioning that maintenance has historically lasted for five hours for each Version Update.

Thus, you need to add five hours to this countdown if you wish to know when the next update will be playable.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.3's launch

This countdown merely adds five hours to its time compared to the last one. Still, some Travelers will find this information to be incredibly valuable, especially since it doesn't involve any time zone conversion or anything else like that. From this countdown, it's pretty easy to determine how much time is left before you can play Genshin Impact 3.3.

It is worth mentioning that this countdown is strictly set for 11 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022. That's when the next Version Update is expected to go live, but it doesn't account for any unforeseen technical difficulties or anything else that may cause a delay.

Elements to look forward to in Version 3.3

Wanderer will finally be playable in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a ton of new content to look forward to in Genshin Impact 3.3 once maintenance ends. This update will feature the following content:

Wanderer and Itto banners with Faruzan in the first half

Raiden Shogun and Ayato banners in the second half

A new Archon Quest

Genius Invokation TCG

Desert Pavilion Chronicle and Flower of Paradise Lost

Several events

The addition of the Turkish and Italian languages

Wanderer and Itto's banners will go live once the new update launches, meaning that players can try to summon them around 11 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022. You can consult with the second countdown in this article to get an idea of when that will happen.

Wanderer is a brand-new character with a ton of hype surrounding him. He's a 5-star Anemo Catalyst with an Elemental Skill that allows him to float in the air for a set period of time. While levitating, he's able to do Normal Attacks, sprint mid-air, or even fly higher.

It's an incredibly unique ability unlike anything else in the game. By comparison, his Elemental Burst is much simpler since it's merely just a ton of damage.

