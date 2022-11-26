Genshin Impact 3.3 Redeem Codes, banner schedule, and rerun dates

The Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream has already aired, so you might be here to collect some Redeem Codes and find out more about the upcoming banner schedule. For your convenience, here are the three Redeem Codes since they're the most important part for some Travelers:

ET9SUPENB765

NS8BD6EPS77Z

8ARAU6FNBNPV

Remember, you only have a day to use these three Redeem Codes. If you use them all, you will receive the following:

300 Primogems

5 Hero's Wits

50,000 Mora

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

This article will highlight how you can use these three codes, as well as information on the upcoming banners for Genshin Impact 3.3.

Genshin Impact 3.3 information: Redeem Codes, banner schedule, and reruns

You have two options when it comes to using Redeem Codes. First, you can use the official website and enter them there. Second, you can opt to use them in the game. Use whichever method is more convenient for you.

The following Redeem Codes will have hyperlinks to make everything more convenient for you:

You can only use each code once.

Genshin Impact 3.3 banner information

The first phase (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream has confirmed that Wanderer and Itto will be having banners in the first phase of the new Version Update. Faruzan is a 4-star character who will accompany both of them. Otherwise, the remaining featured 5-star characters are unknown.

Wanderer and Faruzan are brand new characters making their debut in this Version Update. The following trailer features a brief montage of their abilities.

It is worth mentioning that the last time Itto had a banner was back in Version 2.7, which ran from June 21, 2022, to July 12, 2022. Players who didn't get him will then have another opportunity to get Itto in Version 3.3 once his new banner goes live.

Genshin Impact 3.3 will launch on December 7, 2022, at 11 am (UTC+8). That date and time are also when both Wanderer's and Itto's banners will become available. No end date has been confirmed yet, which also means that the Phase 2 banners don't have a known start date at the moment.

The second phase (Image via HoYoverse)

Phase 2 will feature Raiden Shogun and Ayato. For reference, the last time Raiden Shogun had a banner was back in Version 2.5, from March 8, 2022, to March 29, 2022. Interestingly, Ayato followed her in Version 2.6 with a banner from March 30, 2022, to April 19, 2022.

Their new banners in Genshin Impact 3.3 don't have a known release date but are expected to happen around December 28, 2022. Keep in mind that the new Version Update will go back to the usual 42-day cycles rather than the shortened ones from the last few updates.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.3

The above countdown should make it pretty clear when 11 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022, will take place. This countdown also applies to when Wanderer and Itto's banners will go live since both Event Wishes will become available once the new update launches.

Until then, don't forget to use the Redeem Codes that only last for a single day.

