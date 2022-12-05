Genshin Impact Wanderer web event: How to get 40 primogems easily

With the new patch 3.3 update arriving in just a few days, Genshin Impact has launched another web event. This one revolves around Scaramouche exploring Sumeru and having new experiences. Called "Fluttering Footsteps in the Field," it will reward participating players with free Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and more.

Please note that players will need their UID or HoYoverse account to participate in this event. In this Genshin Impact article, we'll cover everything a player needs to know about the new web event and how to claim the 40 Primogems.

Genshin Impact: Guide to Fluttering Footsteps in the Field web event and winning 40 Primogems

#GenshinImpact The web event for Genshin Impact's new character: Wanderer is now available. Take part in the event to obtain Primogems!Sumeru's environment is different from that of Inazuma. It is green as far as the eye can see.>Click to Join Event< The web event for Genshin Impact's new character: Wanderer is now available. Take part in the event to obtain Primogems!Sumeru's environment is different from that of Inazuma. It is green as far as the eye can see.>Click to Join Event<hoyo.link/e4t7BBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/GKlnVpKaLz

With the new patch update scheduled to launch in a few days, Genshin Impact officials have launched a new patch 3.3 web event, which will be available online for the next five days. Hence, players can participate in it anytime between December 5-10, 2022. Luckily, the event is simple and can be completed in 5-10 minutes, after which you can collect all the rewards.

The Fluttering Footsteps in the Field web event features the debut character Wanderer. To explore Sumeru with Wanderer as he experiences new things, you have to click on the link given in the official tweet above. You will need a HoYoverse account of Adventurer Rank 10 or above to participate in this event.

Click on the special item that interests Wanderer (Image via Genshin Impact)

The web event will begin as soon as you click Start. Initially, there are a few minor dialogs that one can choose to skip. Then, the Wanderer walks a short distance until a new message pops up stating that he has found something interesting nearby. You will be prompted to click on the special item on the screen for his reaction.

Every time Genshin Impact players click on a special item, the web event will take a picture of the moment to add to your Experience Records, which later appears on the left side of the screen.

Click on Experience Records to see the photos captured (Image via Genshin Impact)

The web event has three special items that will fascinate Wanderer, which means you will have three pictureworthy moments. Here is a list of the items:

Dendro Crystalfly

Aranara making soup

Taking Shelter near Cliff during rain

They will be highlighted with a white border, making it easy for you to identify them.

You will also notice that the photos added to Experience Records don't have Wanderer's silhouette in them. Only after completing certain tasks will the pictures appear complete. Here are all the tasks you need to finish to record his silhouette:

Crystalfly: Follow official YouTube channel

Aranara: Share the image

Cliff: Check out patch 3.3 preview page

Claim these rewards after recording all three silhouettes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you are done with all the tasks, you can go to Experience Records and click on the claim button to receive all the rewards from the web event. The rewards will include 40 Primogems along with the following:

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 3

Mora x 20000

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 2

They will be sent directly to the your in-game mailbox where they can be claimed within 30 days. Additionally, you can get your hands on a new official artwork of the Wanderer during the web event.

