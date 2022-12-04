Genshin Impact 3.3 Scaramouche banner countdown, release time, and date for EU, NA, and Asia server

Genshin Impact's latest patch 3.3 update will arrive in less than a week and introduces a new 5-star character called Wanderer (or Scaramouche). Based on official announcements from the 3.3 Special Program, the character will debut in the next patch update's Phase I banner.

Wanderer as a 5-star Anemo character has been revealed as a Catalyst expert when it comes to weapons. Experienced players may have seen him in earlier versions of the game, while beginners may have encountered him in Inazuma and Sumeru Archon quests.

Many already have enough Primogems saved up for Scaramouche's debut banner and are waiting for its release in the new patch update.This article includes his debut banner's release time and countdown for different Genshin Impact servers.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Wanderer debut banner countdown, release date, and time for all servers

The Genshin Impact version 3.3 update has been scheduled to be released on December 7, 2022. Largely due to Wanderer's debut, this is arguably one of the most anticipated version updates of all time for the community.

The new version update will be launched at 11 am (UTC+8). Not everyone will be aware of how to convert UTC+8 to their local time zones. Hence, here is a list of all the relevant timezones showcasing the patch 3.3 update release time:

American time zones (December 6, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

5 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

7 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

European time zones (December 7, 2022)

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time: 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

Asian time zones (December 7, 2022)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Wanderers' debut banner, "From Ashes Reborn," will feature Faruzan, one of the new 4-star characters. His debut banner will also share banner pity with Arataki Itto in the first half of the patch 3.3 banners. Genshin Impact players from all servers (NA, EU, ASIA) can also refer to this countdown to keep track of his debut banner release time.

Keep in mind that this countdown is based on the official announcements made by the HoYoverse officials. Any changes or delays made from their side won't be reflected in the countdown above.

Why Wanderer is on many Genshin Impact player's radar?

Wanderer made his first appearance as Scaramouche, one of Fatui Harbinger’s in version 1.1 update of Genshin Impact. He has appeared as an antagonist in several events. .

Since the release of Tartaglia on the banners as a playable character, players have been waiting for two years for Wanderer to drop.

Instead of being an Electro Catalyst as many had predicted in the past, he was officially revealed as an Anemo Catalyst instead. With the announcement of his debut banner finally coming in the Genshin Impact 3.3 update, players cannot wait to get their hands on him and multiple of his constellations.

