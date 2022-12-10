How to unlock character cards in Genshin Impact TCG: Genius Invokation guide

Genshin Impact players are going crazy over the new endgame content, the Genius Invokation TCG. The new card game has become the latest sensation among the community.

Players can create their own deck using different types of cards. The most important of them are the character cards. Players can select up to three character cards for each deck. Just like the overworld, these character cards can deal normal or elemental damage, heal party members, and provide different buffs. Although new players receive three default character cards, players can unlock more character cards to create new decks.

Here is everything players need to know about unlocking new character cards in Genshin Impact.

Guide to unlock Genuis Invokation TCG character cards in Genshin Impact 3.3 update

Genshin Impact's latest version has kicked off with a bang with the introduction of a new card game called Genius Invokation TCG. Although the community was initially skeptical about the new endgame gameplay, the majority have come to love the endgame gameplay content after trying it.

In Genius Invokation, players can collect character cards to build their own unique decks. These character cards allow players to deal elemental damage during card battles. Newcomers of the endgame content can unlock new character cards to make their desired decks.

Currently, there is only one way to acquire new character cards. All you have to do is invite characters for a card duel and defeat them. Visit Cat's Tail bar and interact with the bulletin board.

Here, players can invite any available character for a duel. Defeat the invited character in a card duel to successfully obtain their character card. Keep in mind that completing their challenge objectives will also reward players with action cards.

There are a few requirements that Genshin Impact players will have to fulfill to successfully challenge any character. Here are the prerequisites:

Completion of "Dice, Cat, and Card Battlefield" quest

Match invitation letters to challenge characters

The prerequisite quest is a tutorial quest that can be easily found on the event page or quest menu. This quest will teach players the basics of Genius Invokation TCG. Another prerequisite, Match invitation letters are new 3-star consumable items that allow players to challenge available Genshin Impact characters for card battles.

There are multiple ways to acquire match invitation letters:

Increasing TCG player level

Purchasing them from Card shop

Winning your card duels in Genius Invokation TCG increases the player's level to obtain more match invitation cards. Additionally, winning card duels will reward players with Lucky coins that can be used in the card shop to buy these match invitation letters. Keep in mind that Genshin Impact players can buy a total of 4 invitation letters from the card shop in Cat's Tail.

List of all available character cards in Genshin Impact 3.3 update

The Genius Invokation TCG has introduced 21 character cards in the latest version update. Here are all the available Genshin Impact character cards:

Ayaka

Barbara

Bennett

Chongyun

Collei

Cyno

Diluc

Diona

Fischl

Ganyu

Jean

Kaeya

Keqing

Mona

Ningguang

Noelle

Razor

Sucrose

Xiangling

Xingqiu

Yoimiya

This is everything players need to know about unlocking character cards in the patch 3.3 update. Hopefully, with new upcoming updates, officials will keep introducing new character cards to keep the game fresh.

