Best Light Cones to get in Starlight Exchange in Honkai Star Rail

Light Cones are some of the most important items for a character's build in Honkai Star Rail, as they are equivalent to weapons in any other game. Some of these Light Cones can provide flat stats on characters, while others grant unique perks that directly synergize with a character's Path.

Thankfully, there are options to acquire free 5-star Light Cones from the in-game shops. However, it will take a lot of time to accumulate the required currency. In this case, the currency in question is the Undying Starlight, available upon getting 4-star and 5-star characters, alongside their duplicates.

The following article will list all the best Light Cones to get within the Starlight Exchange shop in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best free 5-star Light Cones to get from Starlight shop in Honkai Star Rail

1) How to obtain Undying Starlight

As mentioned earlier, Undying Starlight can be obtained from getting 4-star and 5-star characters from Gacha, or getting duplicates of them. However, after a certain number, any character will be maxed out with their Eidolons. Typically, the overall gain per copy of a maxed-out character will increase dramatically.

The following list will provide a clearer idea of Undying Starlight gains based on a character's rarity and duplication:

4-star characters from Eidolon 1 to 6 will provide 8 Undying Starlight.

Copies of 4-star characters from Eidolon 6 onwards will provide 20 Undying Starlight.

5-star characters from Eidolon 1 to 6 will provide 40 Undying Starlight.

Copies of 5-star characters from Eidolon 6 onwards will provide 100 Undying Starlight.

4-star Light Cones will provide 8 Undying Starlight, while 5-star ones provides 40 Undying Starlight.

Gacha 4-star character copy (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

To purchase one 5-star Light Cone from the shop, players will need to collect 600 Undying Starlights via the aforementioned sources.

2) Which Light Cones to prioritize

Light Cones are usually tied heavily to Paths, as characters of different classes won't be able to use a Light Cone of some other Path. Hence, it is recommended that players inspect their party carefully before picking a Light Cone in exchange for 600 Undying Starlight.

The Erudition's "Night on the Milky Way" is a powerful item for the Path, as it can stack 9% increased ATK up to five times, based on the number of enemies on the field. This is a great item to use on all Erudition characters, as the increase in ATK makes the wearer an S-tier DPS on the field.

Night on the Milky Way Light Cone (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Abundance's "Time Waits for No One" can work on every healing character in the game, as it can increase the wearer's HP and outgoing healing. Hence, even if a character's healing is not based on HP, this Light Cone can still grant increased healing. Additionally, the wearer also deals extra damage equal to 36% of the outgoing healing value.

Time Waits for No One (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Those looking to ascend a Destruction unit for DPS can purchase the "Something Irreplaceable" Light Cone, which increases the wearer's ATK by 24%, and an additional 24% after being hit. The latter effect also activates healing based on the wearer's current ATK.

Something Irreplaceable (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Hence, these three Light Cones should be prioritized above everything else if players are looking to spend their Undying Starlight.

