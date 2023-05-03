How to ascend characters and Light Cones in Honkai: Star Rail

As with most RPG titles, leveling up is the primary way of increasing your character’s strength in Honkai: Star Rail. However, the game takes a slight twist in the leveling process with Ascension, a task that occurs every 10 levels starting from Level 20. This means that players can ascend their character four times in total, allowing them to attain a higher level cap and more powerful abilities.

The ascension system in Honkai: Star Rail bears a striking resemblance to that of another game in the HoYoverse – Genshin Impact. If you are familiar with Genshin Impact, you will find the ascension system in Honkai: Star Rail to be quite similar.

However, the ascension in Honkai: Star Rail is not limited to characters alone. Light Cones, which are items that provide additional stats when equipped, can also be ascended.

If you are new to the concept of ascension, here is a brief explanation of the ascension process in the game, both for character and Light Cones.

Understanding Character Ascension in Honkai: Star Rail

Character Ascension (Image via HoYoVerse)

When a character reaches Level 20, the ascension process changes, as the required amount and type of Ascension Materials will be different. This is referred to as Character Ascension, which takes place at every 10 levels starting from Level 20 and continues until the maximum level of 80 is reached.

It's important to note that each character in the game requires different Ascension Materials beyond Level 20. As a result, some characters may take longer to ascend due to their specific material requirements, while others may have a shorter ascension process. Players can advance to maximize the efficiency of the character ascension.

To ascend a character in Honkai: Star Rail, there are several requirements that must be fulfilled:

Gather Ascension Materials - Players need to obtain the required Ascension Materials for the specific character they want to ascend. Acquire Necessary Credits - Adequate Credits must be obtained to perform the ascension process. Meet Minimum Trailblazer or Equilibrium Level - Players must have reached the minimum level for Trailblazer or Equilibrium, depending on the type of character they wish to ascend. The table below summarizes the required equilibrium level for each ascension type.

Level Cap Requirements 20 None 30 Trailblaze Lvl. 15 40 Trailblaze Lvl. 20 & Equilibrium Lvl. 1 50 Trailblaze Lvl. 30 & Equilibrium Lvl. 2 60 Trailblaze Lvl. 40 & Equilibrium Lvl. 3 70 Trailblaze Lvl. 50 & Equilibrium Lvl. 4 80 Trailblaze Lvl. 60 & Equilibrium Lvl. 5

Understanding Light Cone Ascension in Honkai: Star Rail

Light Cone Ascension (Image via HoYoVerse)

Similar to characters, Light Cones have a level cap of 20 and begin at Level 1. However, if players want to exceed this level cap and further enhance their Light Cones, they must undergo the ascension process.

To ascend your Light Cones, follow these steps:

In the inventory menu, select the character that has the Light Cone equipped. Click on the Light Cone. Choose the Enhance option. If the Light Cone has reached the current level cap, select the Ascend option.

To successfully perform an ascension on the Light Cone, players will need Light Cone Ascension Materials. Each Light Cone can be ascended up to five times, with each ascension requiring progressively more resources.

By following these steps and investing in the characters' and Light Cone's ascension, players can maximize their strength and unlock new abilities in Honkai: Star Rail.

