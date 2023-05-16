Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan character overview: All confirmed moves, lore, and more

The story of Jing Yuan is far from being over within the Xianzhou arc of Honkai Star Rail. The commander of the Cloud Knights is yet to enter the battlefield since most of his interaction has been through a hologram. While the upcoming banner will help players gain a deeper understanding of the character, his role in the story remains due until v1.1. With just a day remaining before Jing Yuan arrives on the official servers, HoYoverse officially revealed the wide range of his skill sets.

Based on the beta, it was already known that he is associated with the Erudition Path alongside the Lightning element. The following article will go into depth regarding Jing Yuan's multiple different skills, from his normal attacks to his ultimate skill.

HoYoverse reveals Jing Yuan's skills ahead of his release in Honkai Star Rail

1) Lore

Based on the current pieces of story missions, it is known that Jing Yuan is the Commander/General of the Cloud Knights based on Xianzhou Luofu. His tiring way of talking and often dozing off during work have earned him the "Dozing General" title. Additional info can be dug from the recently released "Flash" animated short, given below.

As mentioned, players can expect to see more of him within the story mission tied to Honkai Star Rail v1.1.

2) Normal attack and skill

Being a character associated with the Erudition, Jing Yuan's normal attacks can simultaneously damage multiple enemies. Additionally, his skill can deal increased damage to every enemy while boosting the number of hits by his Lightning-Lord by 2.

Jing Yuan's follow-up attack (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The latter is a unique follow-up attack, where Jing Yuan summons a thunder-god avatar and slams a lightning spear from the sky.

Jing Yuan's ultimate animation (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Both of the aforementioned skills are heavily tied to Jing Yuan's talent, where the follow-up attacks from Lightning-Lord have a base SPD and three hits per action. Typically, following the Erudition Path, Lightning-Lord's hits will deal damage to enemies within an AOE.

3) Ultimate skill and technique

Jing Yuan's ultimate skill, Lightbringer, summons the Lightning-Lord again and deals high Lightning damage numbers to all enemies in the field. Additionally, Lightning-Lord's actions will deal three hits in the next turn.

Jing Yuan's ultimate ability (Image via HoYoverse)

The official statement tied to Jing Yuan's ultimate ability reads the following:

Deals Lightning DMG equal to Jing Yuan's ATK to all enemies and increases Lightning-Lord's Hits Per Action by 3 for the next turn.

Jing Yuan's ultimate animation greatly resembles that of his animated short, where he was shown to be swinging the spear simultaneously alongside his Lightning-Lord avatar.

Jing Yuan using his technique (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

While on the topic of Lightning-Lord, players should note that using Jing Yuan's technique and entering the battle will increase his Lightning-Lord's hits by three in the first turn.

