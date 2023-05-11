Honkai Star Rail leaks: Jingliu release date, skills, voice actors, and more

The Honkai Star Rail community got hold of an official reveal of one of the most anticipated characters, Jingliu. The recent animated short featuring Jing Yuan had one more important character, who was shown to be the former's master. However, very little is known regarding this character, as the current version's main story has nothing regarding her.

Thankfully, numerous leaks have surfaced on the internet and Twitter for quite some time now. To summarize Jingliu as a playable character, players can expect her to be a 5-star Ice wielder associated with the Destruction Path.

The following article will cover everything regarding this mysterious character, who might also appear in the story mission of v1.1.

Disclaimer: The following article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Everything players should know about Jingliu through multiple Honkai Star Rail leaks

1) Release date

While nothing concrete is available regarding the release of Jingliu, some questionable leaks were claiming the character to appear in v1.4. That said, it should be noted that those leaks have been deleted since. As mentioned, Jingliu has been hinted to appear within the primary story mission in the next update.

Hence, there is a strong possibility that players might get access to a trial playable version of her within the story, similar to Kafka, Silver Wolf, and Luocha in 1.0.

2) Voice actors

With the release of the animated short video "A Flash," players learned more about Jing Yuan and Jingliu. Due to the latter's voice reveals, the community now knows more about Jingliu's voice in the game. The following is the list of Jingliu's voice actors in all different languages:

Chinese: Dù Míng Yā.

Japanese: Kuwashima Hōko.

English: AmaLee.

Korean: Park Seo.

Jingliu, as shown in the Honkai Star Rail launch trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown in the image above, players should note that HoYoverse teased the character in Honkai Star Rail's launch trailer.

The full version of the animated short featuring Jingliu is in this link.

3) Leaked skills

Due to her "Destruction" Path, Jingliu will focus on being a DPS character, as some of the data mined information confirms. Jingliu's standard attack will deal ice damage to her enemies while accumulating a special buff in the stack called "New Moon." Her skill will also deal damage but accumulate a different buff called "Moon Light."

Both buffs mentioned above will allow Jingliu to enter a unique "Transcendence" state, sacrificing her and her teammates' HP to increase ATK. Additionally, the "New Moon" buff will turn into "Moon Light," while Jingliu is the particular "Transcendence" state.

Jing Yuan and Jingliu fighting (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Lastly, her ultimate will grant the "New Moon" and "Moon Light" buffs after attacking enemies, only if she is in the "Transcendence" state. Players should note that this information is based on leaks, and they are subject to change in the future.

