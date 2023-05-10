Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at new 4-star character Yukong: Expected move set, element, and more

Honkai Star Rail is shaping up to be quite a formidable game amid heavyweights such as Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd. Thanks to its narration and character designs, HoYoverse's latest gacha title has attracted an extensive following, with a large chunk of fans constantly looking for information regarding future updates.

A Honkai Star Rail character named Yukong has been making the news recently, as she has already appeared in the game's primary story mission. Since every reliable source on the internet claims she will arrive in the next patch, additional information regarding her kit, element, and class has excited the community.

This article lists everything you should know about Yukong, including her regular attack pattern, skills, ultimate ability, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the character's release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Yukong kit leaks for Honkai Star Rail v1.1: Normal attack, skill, ultimate, and more

1) Skills

Like every character in Honkai Star Rail, Yukong's kit will consist of a normal attack, one skill, one ultimate, one talent, and a technique. As mentioned earlier, every ability discussed here is based on data-mined information and is subject to change with the final release.

Yukong's normal attack will be tied to her total ATK number, and her skill will grant a special buff to every ally, increasing their damage against enemies. This ability will stack twice on allies and be lost with each turn. Yukong's ultimate ability will significantly improve all allies' Crit Rate and Crit Damage.

Lastly, Yukong's technique will allow her to sprint, increasing everyone's movement speed by 20%. The character will also buff her teammates with her special skill as soon as the party enters the battle.

2) Leaked images of Yukong's skills in Honkai Star Rail

Yukong's weapon of choice seems to be a Bow. The post below showcases her different stances while performing her abilities. Multiple sources also contain leaks of her idle animation, where she is seen to be fond of origami and paper kites.

Yukong's character designs resemble Tingyun, who also comes from the long line of the typical Fox race within Xianzhou Loufu. With quite a bit of screentime in 1.0, you can expect to see more of Yukong as v1.1 goes live.

3) Element, Paths, and Yukong's Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Based on multiple reliable sources, Yukong will wield the Imaginary element while being associated with Harmony Path. Hence, as mentioned earlier, her abilities will be tied heavily towards buffing her allies and party members.

Yukong's Eidolons also deal with increasing her allies' SPD and energy. All six of her Eidolons are as follows:

Increases allies' SPD at the start of a battle. Regenerates five energy when an ally's current energy equals the energy limit. Increases skill level. She deals 30% more damage while her skill is active. Increases ultimate level. It grants an additional stack of skill buff upon casting ultimate.

While details of her banner phase aren't confirmed yet, you can expect Yukong to appear in the second phase of 1.1 alongside Luocha.

