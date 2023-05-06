5 reasons to save for Jing Yuan banner in Honkai Star Rail

Jing Yuan has already appeared in the main story of Honkai Star Rail, as he serves as the General of the Cloud Knights. Due to his high reputation within the ranks and multiple interactions with the Astral Express Crew, players have learned much about this character from pre and post-launch.

The following article will list some of the reasons you should look for while pulling for the Jing Yuan banner next patch. To summarize, he will be an Erudition Lightning DPS character with a unique talent involving follow-up attacks in combat.

Jing Yuan is scheduled for release in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 on June 7 alongside Silver Wolf. The former should appear in the first phase, while the latter is planned for the second phase.

F2P friendly and more reasons that should help players save for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail

1) High Lightning AOE damage

Jing Yuan's Erudition class will allow you to deal massive damage to enemies in AOE. Paired with support classes such as Harmony and Nihility can provide excellent results, as Jing Yuan can focus on all enemies on the field.

Jing Yuan's basic attack stance (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Like any DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail, Jing Yuan's skill damage outputs scale off his total ATK, making it easier to stack one specific stat using Relics and Light Cones.

2) Talent allows unique and massive follow-up attack damage

Jing Yuan's talent will enable him to perform a follow-up attack, which can stay during the battle for multiple turns. Each of these hits will scale off the current ATK, further dealing additional AOE damage to every enemy in the field. The animation of each attack feels like an Ultimate, making the character worth more.

Jing Yuan's ultimate animation (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

This follow-up attack is called "Lightning Lord," a colossal mecha avatar raining down their Lightning Spear from the sky. It is fantastic to look at, and it is lethal against enemies in combat as well. Based on the in-game description, Jing Yuan's talent states the following:

Summons Lightning-Lord at the start of the battle. Lightning-Lord has 60 base SPD and 3 base Hits Per Action. When the Lightning-Lord takes action, its hits are considered as follow-up attacks, with each hit dealing Lightning DMG equal to 33% of Jing Yuan's ATK to a single enemy, and enemies adjacent to it also receive Lightning DMG equal to 25% of the DMG dealt to the target enemy.

The Lightning-Lord's Hits Per Action can reach a max of 10. Every time Lightning-Lord's Hits Per Action increases by 1, its SPD increases by 10. After the Lightning-Lord's action ends, its SPD and Hits Per Action return to their base values.

Follow-up attack from Jing Yuan (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Note that Lightning Lord will disappear if Jing Yang dies. Additionally, Jing Yuan won't be able to perform any follow-up action with debuffs inflicted on him.

3) Meta-defining in the endgame

Due to his huge damage potential across AOE, Jing Yuan is bound to be excellent in endgame activities such as the Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls. Both his skill and talent will help drain multiple enemy's health bars simultaneously, with the added benefit of breaking shields in cases of weakness.

The skill of Jing Yuan (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Jing Yuan also has Traces helping him boost damage output alongside crit rate and damage. Hence, more hits on enemies will return increased energy for his ultimate, eventually allowing you to cast every 2 or 3 cycles.

4) Creates space for support characters in the team

With Jing Yuan, you won't need any other DPS units in the team, as multiple support characters can quickly build him for nuke damage. Harmony characters such as Tingyun and Bronya, alongside Nihility characters such as Pela and Welt, can significantly boost Jing Yuan's burst DPS, making it unnecessary to add more DPS characters.

Bronya's ultimate skill (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Hence, with Harmony and Nihility, you can choose an Abundance or Preservation character for additional safety.

5) Easy to build/F2P friendly

Jing Yuan's excellent damage output can be gained quickly by equipping free 5-star Light Cones and Relics available within the game. The "Night on the Milky Way" is free from the Starlight Exchange store, while Relics can be obtained from Cavern Corrosions.

Night on the Milky Way (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Having the correct Relic sets and those above 5-star free Light Cone will be enough to bring out Jing Yuan's full potential in every game mode.

