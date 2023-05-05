Honkai Star Rail Tingyun build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics and Traces

Considered one of the most potent support units in Honkai Star Rail, Tingyun is often rated higher than most 5-star characters due to her kit's synergy with DPS characters. While her damage output with the Electro element isn't the most substantial, her "Harmony" Path can create many problems for the opposing side.

Before going into builds, it should be noted that Tingyun isn't currently available as a rate-up (v1.0) cannot be obtained for free. Hence, players can try their luck on all three banners or wait for her to feature as a rate-up character in future patches.

While she can work perfectly without any Eidolons, having Tingyun's fourth Eidolon unlocked for full potential is recommended. The following article will guide you through the best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces to prioritize while ascending this adorable fox girl.

How to build Tingyun as a perfect support for the endgame in Honkai Star Rail

1) Skills and Traces

As mentioned earlier, Tingyun's kit relies on buffing her allies' damage for multiple turns based on her ATK. To be exact, her skill can buff a single character's damage by 25% and an additional 15% based on Tingyun's current ATK. However, this skill will also allow the buffed character to deal additional lightning damage alongside their own.

Tingyun skill animation (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Tingyun's ultimate regenerates 50 Energy on the targeted ally while buffing their damage by 20% for the two turns. Lastly, regarding her Talents, Nourished Joviality can increase the character's SPD for one turn. Jubilant Passage can regenerate 5 Energy every time at the start of her turn.

Tingyun burst stance (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The rest of the tree will include short ascensions of ATK and DEF, which can be unlocked as Tingyun levels up.

2) Light Cones

The best 5-star Light Cone for Tingyun should be the "But the Battle isn't over," available via Honkai Star Rail's Starlight Exchange. It increases the wearer's Energy regeneration while adding one skill point after casting an ultimate on an ally.

Additionally, after the wearer uses a skill, the next attack from an ally will deal 30% more damage. Typically, the effect will stack with Tingyun's skill as well.

But the Battle isn't over Light Cone (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For 4-stars, the "Carve the Moons, Weave the Clouds" is a great choice, as it can be obtained from the paid Level 30 Battle Pass reward. It has three perks, with only one applicable to the wearer at a time. The perks include the following:

All allies' ATK increases by 10%.

All allies' Crit DMG increases by 12%.

All allies' Energy regeneration rate increases by 6%.

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds Light Cone (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Players should note that the perks above don't stack, and the replacing effect will never be identical to the first one. Lastly, Chorus is an excellent 3-star option, increasing the ATK of all allies by 12% upon entering battle at max rank.

3) Relics

The best Relic on Tingyun should be the 4-piece Musketeer, which simultaneously increases the wearer's ATK and SPD. The Space Sealing Station will considerably buff your allies' damage with additional ATK for Planar Ornaments.

Musketeer set available Cavern (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The Musketeer Relic can be farmed from the Path of Drifting Cavern or can be purchased from the shop located within Master Control Zone. The Space Sealing Station Planar ornaments are available as reward drops from World 3 Simulated Universe.

