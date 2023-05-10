Can you play as Kafka in Honkai Star Rail?

As you enter the captivating universe of Honkai Star Rail, you will be greeted by a lady playing an air violin in a chaotic space station. Her name is Kafka, and her mysterious natural charm makes players want to get her into their party immediately. Kafka is a five-star character in Honkai Star Rail. She belongs to the Nihility path and can debuff enemies and reduce their powers. She is exceptionally skilled in area-of-effect (AoE) attacks that can shock enemies, causing them to take lightning damage every turn.

There isn't much information about Kafka except that she has a composed personality, a captivating voice, and a formidable combatant. Oh, and that she likes collecting coats. She is a Stellaron Hunter and a loyal member of Destiny's Slave Elio. Kafka shares Elio's vision for the future and strives to make it a reality. Interestingly, the International Peace Corporation also lists her as a wanted individual.

In the game's initial stages, she is introduced at the Herta Space Station, where she proves herself as a skilled fighter against the Antimatter Legion's attack. Players can learn about her Skill and Ultimate Abilities through the tutorial that involves controlling her. The tutorial introduces some of her moves, including her basic attack called Midnight Tumult, her skill Caressing Moonlight, and her ultimate move Twilight Trill.

With her calm and mysterious aura and flashy skill set, she is easily one of the most sought-after characters in the game. If you are looking forward to getting her into your team, this news may (or may not) disappoint you.

Honkai Star Rail Guide: Is Kafka a playable character in the game?

Honkai Star Rail - Playable Kafka (Image via HoYoVerse)

Unfortunately, Kafka is not a playable character as of the Honkai Star Rail version 1.0. As previously mentioned, players only get a brief opportunity to play as Kafka at the beginning of the game. However, the fact that Kafka is already available in the game's tutorial suggests that her character development is complete and ready to be released.

According to recent leaks, Kafka will debut as a playable character in the 1.2 update. While this information is not confirmed, it is highly likely that a character as popular as Kafka will be added to the game soon.

Honkai Star Rail - Kafka Gameplay (Image via HoYoVerse)

When she is finally released in Honkai Star Rail, however, there is an excellent chance that players will not find Kafka as part of the Beginner Warp or Standard Warp banners. Instead, she will only be available in a limited-time banner, which is the case for many of the game's characters, including Seele and Jing Yuan.

Players will need to wait for the banner to become available and try their luck at obtaining Kafka through the featured banner's gacha system. This can be frustrating for some players, as there is no guarantee that they will get the character they want. However, obtaining Kafka can be a rewarding experience for those who are patient and persistent.

Despite Kafka's unavailability in the current Honkai Star Rail patch, the community is pining in anticipation of her upcoming release. Players should keep Kafka in mind as she can be a valuable addition to their team, thanks to her powerful skills that greatly benefit the team composition.

