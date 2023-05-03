How to get the best team composition in Honkai: Star Rail

HoYoverse, the studio that brought us Genshin Impact, recently released a turn-based RPG called Honkai: Star Rail. The game has made a remarkable debut, gathering millions of downloads per day and rave reviews from critics. A week since its release, fans have been experimenting with various team compositions to find out which one significantly increases their chances of success.

Selecting the best team composition is a crucial aspect of succeeding in Honkai: Star Rail. With so many different characters and their unique skills and abilities, it can be overwhelming for new players to know where to start.

However, with some guidance and knowledge of the game mechanics, players can create a powerful and effective team to tackle any challenge that comes their way. This article lists some tips on how to create a powerful team composition in Honkai: Star Rail.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Tips to create the best team composition in Honkai: Star Rail

Understand the character roles

Character Roles (Image via HoYoVerse)

To create the best team composition in Honkai: Star Rail, it is important to first understand the different character roles. There are five main roles that characters can fulfill, each with their own set of strengths and abilities:

Main DPS – Responsible for dealing the majority of the team's damage to the enemies using their skills and abilities.

Sub-Damage Dealer – Supports the primary damage dealer. They use the remaining skill points to cast skills and attacks against the enemies. The sub-damage dealer can also serve as a buffer, debuffer, or breaker, depending on the character chosen for the team.

Healers – Keep the team alive during battles. They can also provide healing abilities to revive teammates or restore their health.

Shielders – Provide shield protection and can defend the team against enemy attacks.

Supporters are characters that help the team by acting as buffers or debuffers. Buffers provide bonuses to the team, while debuffers weaken the enemy's abilities. By choosing the right supporter, players can give their team a significant advantage in battles.

Consider character synergy

Character Synergy (Image via HoYoVerse)

In Honkai: Star Rail, synergy between characters is a crucial factor to consider when creating a team. Choosing characters whose abilities complement each other can make for a much more effective team.

It is important to note that not all characters work well together. It's essential to select characters that have good synergy with one another to ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

Sustaining your team

Since Honkai: Star Rail is turn-based, both parties take turns attacking each other. To sustain through the damage dealt by enemies during their turn, it is important to have a character in your team that can either heal or tank.

Alternatively, you can add both a healer and a tank to your team for added protection. A tank character can absorb all the damage done by the enemies, protecting your allies from getting hit by enemy attacks. On the other hand, a healer can restore the HP of your allies during battles, allowing them to endure more attacks and stay in the fight for longer.

Understanding the elements

Elements (Image via HoYoVerse)

Honkai: Star Rail features an elemental system that affects how characters interact with each other and deal damage. When facing tougher enemies, it becomes essential to consider the elemental system and create your team using characters with elements that can overpower those of your enemies. By doing so, you can deal more damage and reduce the struggle to defeat them.

With the free characters available early in the game, including the Trailblazer, Dan Heng, March 7th, Asta, and Herta, players can create a solid team composition. As they progress through the story, they will also unlock additional characters such as Natasha, Qingque, and Serval.

Here is an example of a strong early-game team composition:

Dan Heng, Trailblazer, Asta, and March 7th

This team composition is recommended to effectively handle most content in the early stages of the game. It provides excellent coverage of character types, with Dan Heng as a Wind-type main DPS, the Trailblazer as a Physical-type AoE damage dealer, Asta as Fire-type offensive support, and March 7th as an Ice type defensive support.

With this Honkai: Star Rail team composition, you will be well-equipped to deal with most enemies encountered in the early stages of the game.

By utilizing the strengths and abilities of these Honkai: Star Rail characters effectively, players can create a strong team that can tackle the challenges ahead in-game.

