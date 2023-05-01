Best Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng builds and teams

HoYoverse's latest IP, Honkai Star Rail, has received tons of success in the first week of its release. As new and veteran Gacha players join the Astral Express, they will meet their first starter DPS character, Dan Heng. He is a wind element from the Hunt path, making him an exceptional single-target damage dealer. For many who will stay free-to-play in this game, Dan Heng will be the main DPS until they reach mid-game campaigns or summon a new DPS.

This article will discuss the best builds to maximize his potential in combat and the best teams to use to dominate in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Best builds and teams for Dan Heng in version 1.0

Official Artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng's kit specializes in dealing massive damage to single targets using his skill and ultimate. He is extremely reliable as a starter character in Star Rail, as much of the early to mid-game content will include enemies with wind weakness. In the mid-late game, Dan Heng can still prove himself worthy when used in Forgotten Halls or Echoes of War.

Best Lightcones for Dan Heng

Cycle among these as you enter late-game content (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of lightcones players can use on Dan Heng in the current version:

Sleep Like the Dead

Cruising in the Stellar Sea

River Flows in Spring

Only Silence Remains

Arrow

Apart from Cruising in the Stellar Sea and River Flows in Spring, the rest of the light cones mentioned were obtained through the Character and Light cone event warp. However, players will have to unlock the Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls to acquire these free-to-play ones.

Best relics for Dan Heng

Farm these relics and main stats (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of relic sets suitable for him in Star Rail:

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Eagle of Twilight Line

Space Sealing Station

Players will find the Musketeer Wild Wheat piece very early in the game, even before they unlock the Cavern of Corrosion. However, they will want to build a 4-piece Eagle of Twilight Line relic set in the long run. This is Dan Heng's go-to set, which will increase his Wind DMG% and SPD. Players must also use their stamina to farm the 2-piece Space Sealing Station for their planar ornaments to receive an additional ATK boost.

Best Dan Heng Teams in Star Rail 1.0

Dan Heng teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the best teams for Dan Heng in the version 1.0 update:

F2P: March 7th + Asta + Natasha

March 7th + Asta + Natasha Gacha: Fire Trailblazer + Tingyun + Natasha

Fire Trailblazer + Tingyun + Natasha 5-star: Welt + Asta + Natasha

Although these are some of the best teams, it is important to note that his teammates will change based on the enemy's weaknesses. Future patches of Star Rail will also continue to add new characters that might become fresh additions to his best team composition.

