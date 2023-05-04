Honkai: Star Rail treasure chest guide - All types, rewards, and more

In Honkai: Star Rail, treasure chests offer a rewarding incentive to explore areas that players may not otherwise come across. Some may be obtainable through quests, but players will have to venture off the main path and battle enemies to acquire all the treasure chests in each zone. Each location contains a fixed number of treasure chests. Once a player collects them, they do not respawn.
While exploring an area in Honkai: Star Rail, players can check the top-left corner of their main map to see the number of treasures and warp trotters available, as well as how many of them have already been collected.
In this guide, we will look into the types of treasure chests, the rewards they contain, and their locations in-game.
Honkai: Star Rail players can come across three different types of treasure chests:
- Basic treasure - Low-tier items
- Bountiful treasure - Mid-tier items
- Precious treasure - Top-tier items
Rewards from treasure chests can include stellar jade, ascension materials, and credits, among other things. The quality of the items inside is determined by the rarity of the chest, with basic chests holding lower-grade items and precious chests containing top-tier rewards. Precious chests can even offer rare items like relics or light cones.
These treasure chests can also help players earn achievements. These achievements are tied to opening a certain number of chests in each world and can give players stellar jade as a reward. Even if players are not interested in completing every achievement, aiming for them can be worth it for the added benefits.
Listed below is a summary of the treasure chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail and the number of chests for each map.
Herta Space Station
- Base Zone - Eight basic treasures, one bountiful treasure, one precious treasure
- Storage Zone F1 - Four basic treasures, three bountiful treasure
- Storage Zone F2 - Five basic treasures, two bountiful treasures, one precious treasure
- Supply Zone F1 - Two bountiful treasures
- Supply Zone F2 - 11 basic treasures, one precious treasure
Jarilo-VI
- Administrative district F1 - Nine basic treasures
- Administrative district B1 - One basic treasure
- Outlying snow plains - Two basic treasures, one precious treasure
- Backwater pass - Seven basic treasures, five bountiful treasures, one precious treasure
- Corridor of fading echoes - Eight basic treasures, one bountiful treasure, two precious treasures
- Everwinter Hill - Three basic treasures, two precious treasures
- Boulder Town - Seven basic treasures
- Great mine - 11 basic treasures, seven bountiful treasures, one precious treasure
- Rivet town F1 - Eight basic treasures, two bountiful treasures, two precious treasures
- Robot settlement F1 - Three basic treasures, two precious treasures
- Robot settlement F2 - Four basic treasures, one bountiful treasure
- Silvermane guard restricted zone - Seven basic treasures, five bountiful treasures
Xianzhou: The Luofu
- Central Starskiff Haven – 11 basic treasures
- Cloud Ford F1 – Nine basic treasures, eight bountiful treasures, two precious treasures
- Cloud Ford F2 – Two basic treasures
- Stargazer Navalia – Nine basic treasures, seven bountiful treasures, four precious treasures
- Exalting Sanctum – Seven basic treasures
- Divination commissions F1 – Two basic treasures, eight bountiful treasures
- Divination commissions F2 – Five basic treasures, 10 bountiful treasures
That is all for our Honkai: Star Rail guide for treasure chests. Remember to check the treasure chest icon on the map while exploring to keep track of how many chests you've collected in each area.